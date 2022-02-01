CM.com Awarded Platinum for Best Conversational Commerce Solution in Future Digital Awards of Juniper Research

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — With the Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation, Juniper Research recognizes the most innovative and impactful telecommunication solutions. Our software solution has been awarded Platinum: Mobile Marketing Cloud for Best Conversational Commerce Solution.

Mobile Marketing Cloud is an omnichannel engagement solution for businesses to build long-lasting and valuable relations with their audience. It is more than just a marketing automation suite or customer data platform; it is a one-stop shop, enabling conversational commerce.

“Every marketer should be thinking about their mobile strategy. Our Mobile Marketing Cloud platform is the perfect turn-key solution for meeting your customers on their handheld devices. Whether the channel they frequent the most be SMS, Email or other preferred communication channels, CM can deliver access to all channels for any size business.” said David White, Director of CM.com North America

Following an extensive judging process, the awards are presented to the leaders across the Conversational Commerce Solution, who are recognized for their innovative solutions that drive the market forward. The awards represent CM.com’s leading innovation and contribution to growing and being a turnkey solution.

About CM.com

CM.com is a global leader in cloud software for conversational commerce that enables businesses to deliver a superior customer experience. Our communications and payments platform empowers marketing, sales, and customer support to automate customer engagement across multiple mobile channels that drive sales, gain customers, and increase customer satisfaction.

About Future Digital Awards

Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have been awarded to tech companies at the forefront of their respective fields: companies that deliver imaginative, innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience.

