CM Yogi Adityanath pulls up Noida DM for inefficiency in managing COVID-19 spread; DM asks for 3 months leave

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday came down heavily on Gautam Buddhanagar district magistrate BN Singh for his failure to manage the Covid-19 crisis in the district that has become the epicentre in UP with 36 reported cases. Following this, Singh has written to the chief secretary of UP asking for a leave of three months.

Adityanath visited Noida on Monday to conduct a meeting with senior officials including the DM and chief medical officer (CMO) and take stock of the situation.

In a video shared by journalist Rajiv Srivastava on Twitter, Adityanath can be seen telling the DM to “stop talking rubbish”.

जो लोग मामले की गम्भीरता न समझ रहे हो सुन लें @myogiadityanath को और लग जाएँ ईमानदारी से। @MrityunjayUP… https://t.co/ycunmBAmpg — Rajiv (@Rajlko) 1585570019000

“It is because of your rubbish that we have reached this stage. Instead of carrying out your responsibilities efficiently, you are passing on the blame to each other. It has been two months since we had issued an alert for the state (for Covid-19),” the UP CM said in a strict tone.

Shortly after, Srivastava also shared the letter of Singh online in which Singh has said that he does not want to remain appointed as the DM of GB Nagar due to personal reasons and should be allowed to make use of his 3 month earned leaves. In the letter addressed to the chief secretary of UP, he has also requested that a DM be appointed immediately so that the administration does not suffer amid the Covid-19 spread.

डांट के #sideeffect #लॉकडाऊन होना चाहते हैं डीएम! https://t.co/ZqGRZet66i — Rajiv (@Rajlko) 1585570896000

Later in the day, RK Tiwari, Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh informed that the state government has issued an order for tranfer of Brijesh Singh to Lucknow and a departmental action against him. He also said that an inquiry will be initiated into the matter.

Appointed in April, 2017, Singh has held office for the last three years and was one of the first few appointments made by the CM after he came to power in March.

Out of the total 88 reported positive cases in the state, 36 have come from GB Nagar and 13 in Meerut and in both these places clusters have been identified as the cause behind the high numbers. “Thus, 50 per cent cases reported in two clusters where containment exercise is underway,” UP principal secretary for health Amit Mohan Prasad said in a briefing.

The CM is also scheduled to visit Agra, Ghaziabad and Meerut on Tuesday to review the situation there.

