CMs push for lockdown extension, India sees sharpest rise in Covid-19 cases: 10 points

As per the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health, the total tally of the infected people in the country rose to 7,447 on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with all chief ministers via tele-conferencing on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country and the possibility of extending the nationwide lockdown beyond April 14.

The Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra nears 2,000 while the number of total cases in Tamil Nadu and Delhi sharply inch towards the 1,000-mark.

Here are the key developments:

1. Chief ministers like Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, among others, urged PM Modi to extend the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown by at least a fortnight to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

2. In a meeting with chief ministers, PM Modi was seen wearing a mask, so were the various leaders of the states. “I am available 24×7. Any chief minister can speak to me and give suggestions (on COVID-19) anytime. We should stand together shoulder-to-shoulder,” PM Modi said.

3. With 40 deaths and 1,035 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India has witnessed the sharpest ever increase in Covid-19 cases, news agency ANI reported.

4. Maharashtra has reported 92 new Covid-19 cases, mostly from Mumbai. The tally, as per the state health department, has jumped to 1660. As per the Ministry of Health, Maharashtra has a total of 1,872 coronavirus cases of which 1,574 are active cases, 188 people have recovered and 110 patients have died.

5. Kerala on Saturday reported its third coronavirus death.

6. After Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh records the worst coronavirus death rate with 33 fatalities.

7. The West Bengal government has decided to impose a complete lockdown in 10 Covid-19 hotspots across the state that include parts of Kolkata as well.

8. Leaders of various national political parties like Mayawati and MK Stalin also pushed for a nationwide lockdown extension.

9. Rajasthan government said it will offer Rs 50 lakh to kin of those government employees who die of coronavirus during anti-Covid-19 operations in the state.

10. On Friday, Delhi reported as many as 183 new coronavirus cases – the highest jump so far for the national capital, news agency PTI reported.