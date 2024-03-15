CN Energy Group Receives Re-order from Water Purification Customer for its Activated Carbon

LISHUI, China, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CN Energy Group. Inc. (Nasdaq: CNEY) (the “Company” or “CN Energy Group”), a high-tech enterprise specializing in cogeneration of high-quality wood-activated carbon and clean energy, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Zhejiang CN Energy New Materials Co., Ltd., has received a re-order to supply its high-quality wood-based activated carbon to an existing customer for application in the water purification industry.

Wood-based activated carbon is widely used as an effective adsorbent in the water purification industry, mainly due to its unique properties, which provide a renewable and environmentally friendly solution for filtering impurities, removing toxins, purifying liquids and decolorizing outputs. CN Energy Group is a high-tech enterprise that utilizes an advanced physical pyrolysis process to manufacture activated carbon products from forest wastes and agricultural residues. CN Energy Group’s activated carbon products have comparative advantages in safety, efficiency and reliability for end users in the water purification industry, because they are characterized by large porous surfaces, high purities and low ash contents. With reinforced efforts to enhance quality consistency and price competitiveness, CN Energy Group aims to replicate and scale up sales to its clients in the water purification industries in both the domestic and is forging towards international markets.

Steven Berman, CEO of CN Energy Group, commented, “We continue to create and deliver a high-quality activated carbon product in China, and we are actively exploring opportunities to introduce this product to other regions of the world. A key focus is making our activated carbon a global product line. In the water purification sector, there are stringent quality prerequisites and rigorous service requirements for material suppliers, and we strive to meet these expectations consistently. We have been working hard to earn a great reputation and have established a solid supply chain as well as the appropriate inventory levels of materials in our Lishui factory for fast deployment for new and existing customer orders. We are committed to achieving the highest technical specifications and build on our reputation as a reliable and value focused supplier to differentiate ourselves from competitors and steadily build new relationships.”

About CN Energy Group. Inc.

With patented proprietary bioengineering and physiochemical technologies, the Company has pioneered and specialized in producing high-quality recyclable activated carbon and renewable energy from abandoned forest and agricultural residues, converting harmful wastes into a valuable product and delivering significant financial, economic, environmental, and ecological benefits. The Company’s products and services have been widely used by food and beverage producers, industrial and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as environmental protection enterprises. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://cneny.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements, other than statements of historical facts, made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial conditions, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to refer to its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, the Company’s registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that set forth certain risks and uncertainties that may have an impact on future results and directions of the Company.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cn-energy-group-receives-re-order-from-water-purification-customer-for-its-activated-carbon-302089982.html

SOURCE CN Energy Group. Inc.

