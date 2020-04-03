CNCO Reveals The Surprising Way They Connected With Natti Natasha For Their Song ‘Honey Boo’

After having one of their biggest years ever, CNCO has teamed up with Natti Natasha for the sweet new jam, ‘Honey Boo.’ They share with us EXCLUSIVELY about how this collab came together.

A bright ray of sunshine arrived on April 3. Amid all the chaos and panic affecting the world, CNCO and Natti Natasha whisked us all away to the enchanting sights of Puerto Rico for their new banger, “Honey Boo.” CNCO — Christopher Vélez, Richard Camacho, Zabdiel de Jesús, Joel Pimentel De Leon, and Erick Brian Colon – continue the momentum of the prior year by teaming up with Natti, a pop powerhouse and stunning singer in her own right. Together, they just dropped a track guaranteed to make you dance around your home. Not only that — CNCO and Natti released a video that, at points, is what West Side Story would be if it took place in old San Juan. It’s the burst of joy that the world needs right now, a jam that will be blasting in the clubs over the summer and beyond.

So, how did CNCO and Natti come together for this jam? Credit Twitter – really. “We’re massive fans of hers,” CNCO tells HollywoodLife when dishing on the “Honey Boo” creation process. “One day, Natti was answering fan questions on Twitter about if she would ever collaborate with us, and she was telling fans that she would! We had a song that we were working on that we thought she would sound really good on, so we sent it over to her. She happened to be in the studio [at the time]. Within 24 hours, she recorded [her vocals], and 4 days later, we were in Puerto Rico shooting the video.” And that’s that. Sometimes, CNCO proves, you just have to shoot your shot and see what happens.

2019 marked CNCO’s crossover into the United States’ mainstream consciousness, as the band made landmark performances on Good Morning America, at the Teen Choice Awards, and at the MTV Video Music Awards. Named a “Breaking” artist by Rolling Stone in October 2019, CNCO also made history by landing the first Vevo LIFT and MTV Push campaigns for a Latin artist.

Last year, CNCO also picked up a pair of Latin AMAs – Favorite Dup or Group and Favorite Pop Artists – and three Billboard Latin Music Awards, including Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group. They even won the Billboard Latin Music Award for Latin Pop Album of the year for the multi-platinum CNCO. As great as 2019 has been for CNCO, “Honey Boo” shows that the band is not slowing down.