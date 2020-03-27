CNN Airs Long List Of Trump’s Most Troubling Coronavirus Claims

Donald Trump’s troubling comments about the coronavirus pandemic come under the spotlight in a critical new segment from CNN’s Chris Cillizza.

Cillizza, in the video released Thursday, listed the president’s 10 most outrageous claims regarding the public health crisis that has to date killed more than 24,000 people worldwide.

Statements range from Trump’s early prediction that the outbreak would simply go away to his attacks on the media and his racist description of the condition as the “Chinese Virus.”

On Thursday, the U.S. overtook China to become the country with the highest number of confirmed cases.

“All of his words are making things worse,” Cillizza concluded the clip.

Check out the clip here: