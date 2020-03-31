CNN host Chris Cuomo reveals he’s tested positive for COVID-19

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has tested positive for COVID-19, he revealed in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday morning. Cuomo, 49, is the younger brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been leading his state’s charge to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

In his statement, the younger Cuomo shared that he’d been “exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive.” He added that he also had a “fever, chills and shortness of breath” and was quarantining in his basement to avoid exposing his family.

CNN confirmed that Cuomo will continue to anchor his show, Cuomo Prime Time, from his home. The TV personality was in CNN’s New York City offices last Friday, the network shared.

The news comes several hours after Cuomo interviewed his older brother about New York’s response to the crisis on Monday night, with the two men exchanging lighthearted barbs.

The governor addressed his brother’s diagnosis during his daily press briefing on Tuesday.

“This virus is the great equalizer,” Gov. Cuomo told reporters. “My brother Chris is positive for coronavirus. Found out this morning. Now, he is going to be fine. He’s young, in good shape, strong — not as strong as he thinks — but he will be fine.

“But there’s a lesson in this. He’s an essential worker, member of the press. So he’s been out there. You go out there, the chance you get infected is very high.

“I spoke to him this morning,” the governor continued. “He’s going to be quarantined in his basement at home. He’s just worried about his daughter and his kids, that he hopes he didn’t get them infected.”

He went on to call the CNN host a “really sweet, beautiful guy.”

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

