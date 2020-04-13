CNN’s Brooke Baldwin shares coronavirus update: ‘I think I’ve nearly battled this beast’

Brooke Baldwin is on the mend, nearly two weeks after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. The CNN Newsroom host has been documenting her experience with the coronavirus on social media and she had a positive update on Monday: She put on clean clothes. Baldwin shared a photo of herself in sweats standing by a window in her kitchen.

“I wanted to share with you my news: I THINK I’VE NEARLY BATTLED THIS BEAST,” she captioned the photo. “I snapped this shot of myself on Easter Sunday to mark the first day (on Day 10) in which I started feeling shades of myself. To mark this occasion, I put on actual sneakers and sunglasses to remember what it feels like to actually go OUT, as in leave my apartment, as in feel normal. (Obviously I didn’t but I told myself: ‘Soon enough, self. Soon enough.’)”

Baldwin, who lives in New York City, said she hasn’t taken Tylenol for body aches in 36 hours.

“My chief complaint right now is simply the remnants of a cough and what feels like a head cold,” Baldwin wrote, revealing she’s “still sleeping 10 hours at night battling this thing.”

“I still can’t fully taste or smell … but I caught just the slightest whiff of peppermint in my tea this morning,” she continued. “My appetite has been small … But I’m starting to feel curious about food again — a good sign.”

Baldwin continued, “One of my friends whose family members had coronavirus used the best metaphor: ‘It just felt like their bodies were at the last rinse of a wash cycle. Like in a washing machine going hard fighting this thing. But then it stopped and they felt like clean clothes.’ Y’all, I think I’m just a *few days away* from that full feeling … and I CANNOT FREAKING WAIT.”

Aside from body aches, the 40-year-old pundit’s symptoms included a fever and chills. A few days ago, she said one of the “tricky” things about COVID-19 is “you think you’re improving and then your body gives you the [middle finger.]”

When Baldwin revealed her positive diagnosis earlier this month, she said she had been social distancing and “doing ALL the things we’re being told to do.”

The journalist, who revealed she’s healthy with “no underlying conditions,” said she considers herself one of the “lucky ones.”

