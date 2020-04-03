CNN’s Brooke Baldwin tests positive for coronavirus: ‘It came on suddenly’

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for COVID-19. The journalist made the announcement Friday, three days after anchor Chris Cuomo revealed he’s been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Baldwin, 40, said on Instagram she is “okay,” adding, “It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever.”

The CNN Newsroom host, who lives in New York, has been following CDC, federal and local guidelines prior to the diagnosis.

“I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still — it got me,” she shared.

Baldwin noted she’s healthy with “no underlying conditions.”

“Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones,” she added.

Baldwin concluded by saying she “adored” Bill Withers and is listening to the singer-songwriter on repeat. News broke Friday the soul legend behind classics like “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lovely Day” and “Lean on Me” died earlier this week from heart complications.

Baldwin has been highlighting stories of people impacted by the coronavirus on both her show and social media.

Baldwin’s colleague, Chris Cuomo, has been detailing his experience with COVID-19. He’s had a high fever, headaches and rigors, causing him to chip a tooth. On Thursday, the Cuomo Prime Time host told Anderson Cooper and CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta he’s lost 13 pounds in three days.

“I’m eating and drinking constantly, I’m just sweating it out, and it’s the sickness … the idea that it’s easy so you can be nonchalant, that is so misleading. That I know for a fact,” he declared.

Cuomo wants people to know getting the coronavirus is “no cakewalk” even if you don’t have to be hospitalized.

“The beast comes at night,” he said.

