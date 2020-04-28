CNN’s Chris Cuomo Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Battling Illness for Weeks

Chris Cuomo, CNN host and brother to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has revealed he tested negative for COVID-19 aka the Coronavirus, after testing positive weeks ago and battling the virus.

“I tested negative — don’t have the virus,” the 49-year-old TV news anchor said on the air on Monday (April 27). “Good for me. I also tested to show that I have both antibodies.”

He then went on to talk about how the World Health Organization is now saying that “there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.”

“I thought I was going to have great news. … Do I really have great news?” Chris continued. “What does it mean that I have the antibodies? Am I really immune? Do they know? There’s a lot of confusion about what it does and doesn’t mean.”

Chris‘ family got some bad news last week, amid this good news.