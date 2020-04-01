CNN’s Don Lemon Wipes Away Tears Talking About Chris Cuomo’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

CNN’s Don Lemon became visibly emotional while talking about his colleague and friend Chris Cuomo, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, on Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight.”

“Sorry, I said I wasn’t going to do this. Jesus,” said Lemon, who bowed his head and wiped away tears with a tissue during a segment with CNN’s senior global affairs analyst Bianna Golodryga.

“He’s probably at home laughing at me,” Lemon lightheartedly added, before explaining the “great relationship” he has with his colleague.

Check out the clip here: