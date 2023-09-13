CO2 AI Now a Standalone Software Company Backed by BCG and International Venture Capital Firms

BCG Built CO2 AI in 2020 to Support Large, Complex Organizations in Managing Their Sustainability Goals by Helping Them Measure and Reduce Their Emissions Impact at Scale

CO2 AI Will Continue to Focus on Reaching the Full Potential of Its Industry-Leading End-to-End Sustainability Software Solution

CO2 AI Will Remain a Sustainability Management Software Partner for BCG

PARIS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Boston Consulting Group (BCG) , one of the world’s leading management consulting firms, today announced that CO2 AI , the end-to-end sustainability management software solution, will now be a fully autonomous company, headquartered in Paris, France. The firm will also house operations in other European locations, such as Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain, as well as the US. Created by BCG in 2020, CO2 AI is already helping many of the world’s largest companies manage their net zero journey and decarbonize at scale and will continue to focus on reaching the full potential of its industry-leading software solution.

Building on previous investments by BCG, CO2 AI has successfully closed a fundraising round of $12 million with the support of Unusual Ventures and Partech, two venture capital firms based in the US and Europe, respectively, as well as BCG. This funding will enable CO2 AI to further grow its operations in both Europe and North America. BCG will remain a shareholder and strategic partner, with Rich Lesser, BCG’s global chair, sitting on CO2 AI’s board.

Charlotte Degot, who led BCG’s efforts to develop CO2 AI, will remain at the helm as CEO. “Our latest carbon emissions survey showed only 10% of organizations fully measure their CO2 emissions, and only 1% achieve reductions,” said Degot. “That percentage will rise dramatically over the next few years as more companies will need to take more drastic actions to manage their emissions. Companies get stuck at the reporting stage of their net zero journeys due to a lack of reliable data, robust action plans, and tools to empower their organizations to decarbonize at scale. They are committing to targets they will really struggle to achieve.”

Working with CO2 AI, large and complex organizations can:

Accurately and efficiently measure and report on the impact of their emissions with the help of the world’s largest database of emissions factors and the use of artificial intelligence (AI)

Create robust emissions reduction plans and initiatives

Execute at scale

CO2 AI has also entered a unique partnership with the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) to build a new “Product Ecosystem” to empower organizations to seamlessly collaborate on producing product-level emissions data directly with their suppliers to measure, manage, and reduce their Scope 3 emissions at scale.

CO2 AI already has a track record of managing more than 300 million tons of CO2 and is experiencing tremendous growth with a clear plan to become the leader in the sustainability management software category. The firm’s offerings have been successfully deployed in companies from multiple industries around the world, including consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, retail, and oil and gas.

CO2 AI and BCG recently worked with American Tire Distributors (ATD), one of the largest tire distributors in North America, with a supply chain managing 15,000 active products in 600,000 stocking locations. Within weeks, CO2 AI deployed a dynamic emissions platform tool connected to ATD’s IT systems, quantifying tens of millions of rows of data monthly, and allowing them to accurately measure the carbon footprint of their operations to not only meet their reporting requirements, but also provide reporting to partners. Avoided-emissions tracking created through ATD’s tire recycling services are contained within the platform. ATD is now able to collaborate with suppliers and customers at scale on emissions reduction strategies grounded in facts to benefit the full value chain.

“With CO2 AI, we incubated an idea about how to address one of the world’s most pressing issues—reducing carbon emissions,” said Sylvain Duranton, global leader for BCG X, the tech build and design unit of BCG. “That innovative idea has grown, and the logical next step to help achieve our goals, and for CO2 AI to fully achieve its potential, was for it to become a thriving and independent company. This highlights our ambition at BCG X to encourage our teams to disrupt, act as entrepreneurs, and invent new business approaches that solve today’s biggest challenges.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Charlotte and her team at CO2 AI as they build the most comprehensive, accurate, and reliable carbon accounting and planning platform on the market. Unlike other carbon accounting solutions, CO2 AI has a unique advantage of developing their platform over the past three years with unique insights and datasets in partnership with BCG’s clients,” said John Vrionis, general partner at Unusual Ventures.

“In the crowded space of carbon accounting software, CO2 AI truly stands out through its unique story,” said Alison Imbert, principal at Partech. “Building an enterprise-grade product with an extensive and comprehensive emissions factors database entails significant costs and requires consulting to build the approach. Leveraging the scale and resources of BCG, they managed to accomplish this feat in an exceptionally short period. Now, it is time for CO2 AI to soar and further expand its presence across Europe and the United States.”

Board members:

Rich Lesser, Global Chair – BCG

Jim Whitehurst, Special Advisor – Silver Lake

John Vrionis, Managing Partner – Unusual Ventures

Florian Jourda, CTO – CO2 AI

Charlotte Degot, CEO and Founder – CO2 AI

Board observer:

Alison Imbert, Principal – Partech

CO2 AI Media Contact:

Camille Richaud: camille.richaud@co2ai.com

BCG Media Contact:

Eric Gregoire: gregoire.eric@bcg.com

About CO2 AI

CO2 AI is the leading end-to-end sustainability management software solution helping large and complex organizations measure their impact, identify credible levers and reduce at scale, leveraging the power of AI.

To comply with the latest regulations and meet net zero targets, organizations need reliable data and digitalization to understand their impact and make the right decisions.

CO2 AI provides clarity and transparency to emissions data at scale with a flexible and customizable ingestion mode, facilitates accurate visualizations of a company’s carbon footprint, simulates abatement levers and helps complex organizations build a detailed and action-oriented roadmap to transition to net zero and embark their full organization and ecosystem on the emissions reduction journey.

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

About BCG X

BCG X is the tech build & design unit of BCG.

Turbocharging BCG’s deep industry and functional expertise, BCG X brings together advanced tech knowledge and ambitious entrepreneurship to help organizations enable innovation at scale. With nearly 3,000 technologists, scientists, programmers, engineers, and human-centered designers located across 80+ cities, BCG X builds and designs platforms and software to address the world’s most important challenges and opportunities. Teaming across our practices, and in close collaboration with our clients, our end-to-end global team unlocks new possibilities. Together, we’re creating the bold and disruptive products, services, and businesses of tomorrow.

