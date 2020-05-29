Jimmys Post

Coachella CANCELLED? Organizers 'ask performers to play next year instead'

Coachella CANCELLED? Organizers of America’s biggest music festival ‘ask performers to play next year instead’ – after already pushing the event back to October amid the coronavirus pandemic

  • Coachella 2020 was initially due to be held in mid-April before it was pushed back to October in light of the COVID-19 outbreak
  • Now, Bloomberg reports the event may be cancelled completely this year
  • Organizer Goldenvoice has reportedly asked some performers whether they can play the festival in 2021 instead
  • Coachella is the largest music festival in the United States, generating $100 million annually and attracting close to 200,000 attendees each year
By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com

This year’s Coachella music festival may be cancelled, with organizers reportedly asking several performers to play in 2021 instead. 

The annual event, which is held in Indio, California, is the largest music festival in the United States, attracting close to 200,000 attendees each year. 

Coachella 2020 was initially set to be held on two separate weekends in mid-April, before it was pushed back to October in light of the coronavirus pandemic.  

However, on Friday, Bloomberg reported that the organizer, Goldenvoice, is now trying to get some of the scheduled acts to perform at next year’s festival  – ‘the clearest sign yet that the 2020 show will be canceled.’

The publication spoke with several insiders who claimed that Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett ‘needs to firm up plans with artists and settle financial issues like insurance’ before an official announcement is made. 

This year’s Coachella music festival may be cancelled, with organizers reportedly asking several performers to play in 2021 instead. Attendees are seen at last year’s festival

Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean are among those included in the 2020 lineup. 

According to Bloomberg’s sources, not every artist scheduled to perform at Coachella 2020 has been asked to play next year. 

However, some have reportedly already agreed to do so. Others ‘have yet to consent for both health and financial reasons.’

Coachella 2020 is currently slated for the weekends of October 9-11 and October 16–18.

There are fears for the health and safety of attendees amid the coronavirus pandemic. They will pack into venues to watch performers and will be unable to social distance. The 2018 Coachella festival is pictured

Coachella 2020 was initially set to be held on two separate weekends in mid-April, before it was pushed back to October in light of the coronavirus pandemic. There are now fears it will be cancelled completely

However, Goldenvoice ‘may be able to minimize its losses by persuading fans to roll over their current tickets to 2021’.

Many may be happy to do so – particularly if many of this year’s artists are in the lineup. 

One 2020 ticket-holder told DailyMail.com that she has prepared herself for this year’s festival to be cancelled. She says she will likely try to hold onto her ticket for next year’s installment. 

Each year, Coachella generates a whopping $100 million for Goldenvoice and its parent company AEG.   

However, the company – like many other live music operators – is suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Rage Against The Machine (pictured) were among the artists on the 2020 lineup. Organizers have asked some performers whether they can play in 2021 instead

AEG Chairman told The New York Times on Monday that shows scheduled for the fall of 2020 ‘do not seem likely’. 

Other operators are now looking ahead to 2021 for live shows and festivals – eager to write off this year altogether.

LiveNation CEO Michael Rapino stated earlier this month: ‘We believe 2021 can return to show volume and fan attendance at levels consistent with what we’ve seen in recent years’. 

The complete lineup for Coachella 2020 is pictured

