Coachella documentary producer talks festival’s past… and future: ‘At least we can still sort of celebrate the weekend’

This weekend, thousands of music fans had planned to flock to the California desert for the Coachella festival. Instead, with the entire live music industry at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic — and Coachella 2020 postponed until October — those fans will be forced to stay home. But they can still enjoy a “Couchella” of sorts, as YouTube premiere the full-length all-star documentary, Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, starting April 10.

The film was originally supposed to come out March 31, but was pushed after Coachella promoters made the difficult but unavoidable decision to postpone the actual festival in Indio, Calif. “Obviously, it’s a bit of a heavy subject,” Raymond Roker, the head of AEG Studios and the doc’s executive producer, tells Yahoo Entertainment/SiriusXM Volume. “I will just say that anything that we may, or I may, feel in terms of disappointment is outweighed by just the reality of the scenario, and the situation we’re all going through right now. …It’s a bittersweet moment that [fans] can’t attend [Coachella], but there’s a hopeful gathering around this project, with them sharing their hopes and memories from the festival. We’re happy that we can be a part of that conversation, and I guess that was sort of the silver lining to having to move [the premiere]. At least we can still sort of celebrate the weekend of Coachella.”

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert starts with the festival’s humble beginnings, when promoters at Goldenvoice had the unfortunate timing of announcing their event the very Monday after the fiery, disastrous Woodstock ’99 weekend, and right around the time that future presidential nominee Joe Biden and other politicians were cracking down on raves and warehouse dance parties. (“It couldn’t have come at a worse time, in terms of what the popular perception and the authorities perception of what a ‘festival’ would translate to,” Roker chuckles ruefully.) The film then chronicles the festival through its many pop-culture peaks, including the historic Pixies reunion of 2004, Daft Punk and Madonna’s dancetastic sets in 2006, the Tupac Shakur hologram of 2012, the 2018 spectacle known as “Beychella,” and last year’s K-pop invasion with girl group Blackpink and the hilltop Easter Sunday Service with Kanye West.

Roker, the co-founder of the ‘90s electronic/hip-hop magazine Urb and a man who’s proudly attended every Coachella festival since ’99, has fond memories of those watershed moments. He recalls the Pixies as “just musically earth-shattering. … and seeing it sort of retrospectively, it’s a wonder or really a marvel that those types of things happened. … We take it for granted now that bands reunite onstage, but that’s not what happened before that. …Really, to pull a band out of just like ‘We’re done!’ to getting them back together — like, coming in from the four corners of the earth to play together again — that was really profound and really special.”

After the Pixies set that high bar, reunions and comeback bookings became big business for Coachella. Roker claims to have “no intel” regarding longstanding rumors that the Smiths were offered millions of dollars, more than once, to get back together for the festival, but he does reveal that Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett told him “David Bowie is one that got away. There’s a David Bowie story that didn’t quite make it into the film. There’s some history of David Bowie potentially playing Coachella [in the early 2000s], but that never happened.”

One artist that almost got away was Prince, whose 11th-hour addition to the Coachella 2008 lineup makes for one of Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert’s most amusing segments. “There’s a handful of artists that can give Paul Tollett a run for his money, in the sense of keeping him on his toes, and Prince, without question, is one of those people,” says Roker, who reveals that he almost couldn’t secure Prince’s Coachella footage for the documentary. “It’s not something we had in our archive; all we had was a DVD that we had to subsequently clear for the film. But it was like, the master recordings; we never took them home. They all went home with Prince, and we’ve never had our hands on that. So there were a couple of archival hoops to even put some of this stuff on the screen.”