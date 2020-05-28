Jimmys Post

Coachella Organizers Reportedly Asking 2020 Lineup to Play in 2021

Coachella Organizers Reportedly Asking 2020 Lineup to Play in 2021

Coachella’s organizers have been reaching out to this year’s lineup and are seeing if those artists can perform in 2021 instead, Bloomberg reported.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean have been slated to headline the 2020 edition of the festival in Indio, Calif. But with the global pandemic followed by California’s shelter-in-place rules, Goldenvoice, the fest’s organizers, decided to move the festival to the fall with hopes that it could safely take place in October.

Coachella or Goldenvoice have yet to officially announce the postponement to 2021.

Source link

admin

Related News

Unforgiven and In The Heat of the Night character actor Anthony James dead at 77

Unforgiven and In The Heat of the Night character actor Anthony James dead at 77

Unforgiven and In The Heat of the Night character actor Anthony James dead at 77 By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com Published: 01:11 BST, 29 May

Millie Mackintosh shares first social media picture of her beautiful baby girl

Millie Mackintosh shares first social media picture of her beautiful baby girl

Millie Mackintosh has shared the first social media picture of her baby daughter.  The 30-year-old took to Instagram on Friday as she held her beautiful

Bride and Prejudice’s Milly Johnson on death of ex-fiancé Micah Downey

Bride and Prejudice’s Milly Johnson on death of ex-fiancé Micah Downey

Bride and Prejudice star Micah Downey died at the age of 26 on Saturday, December 28 2019, after taking a mixture of illegal and prescription drugs.

A star is reborn: Lady Gaga takes a ride on her disco stick back to the fantastic planet ‘Chromatica’

A star is reborn: Lady Gaga takes a ride on her disco stick back to the fantastic planet ‘Chromatica’

Lady Gaga in ‘Chromatica’ club-wear. (Photo: Interscope) Lady Gaga has officially left her Joanne phase — and her Ally Maine phase, for that matter. While

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *