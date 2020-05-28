Coachella Organizers Reportedly Asking 2020 Lineup to Play in 2021

Coachella’s organizers have been reaching out to this year’s lineup and are seeing if those artists can perform in 2021 instead, Bloomberg reported.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean have been slated to headline the 2020 edition of the festival in Indio, Calif. But with the global pandemic followed by California’s shelter-in-place rules, Goldenvoice, the fest’s organizers, decided to move the festival to the fall with hopes that it could safely take place in October.

Coachella or Goldenvoice have yet to officially announce the postponement to 2021.