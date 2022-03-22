COAST Smokes Prepare for Summer With Delicious New Flavor Portfolio

The CBD smokes have expanded their original collection for a new total of 8 flavors to give smokers the most elevated smoking experience.

DALLAS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading CBD smokes brand COAST has expanded their collection of organic CBD and CBG smokes to include a total of 8 flavors. The classic flavors included Original, Zero and Menthol, but the new Cherry, Berry, Grape, Lemon and Pineapple flavors offer smokers the same high-quality smoking experience with a fun and lighthearted twist.

Made with natural herb wraps and biodegradable filters, COAST smokes are designed to provide smokers with a moment of guilt-free indulgence and a moment to get lost in the stars. The five new refreshing flavors paired with the high-quality product offer customers just that.

“We have built an incredible community that’s excited over the impact Coast has made in their lives. It’s become a lifestyle, not only satisfying their smoking needs but also weaning them off tobacco and providing necessary relief and relaxation,” said Jessica, the Director of Partnerships at Coast. “With Coast’s strong engagement and enthusiasm from the community we are well positioned to reach millions of new consumers this year.”

COAST smokers are not like any other smoker – they’re bold, expressive and know what they want. That’s why COAST represents what the modern person wants from their smoke break – a true moment to themselves that helps them refocus before setting off on what’s next.

In the past month, COAST’s Instagram has seen impressive growth in engagement. Instagram followers doubled in the last month and the brand saw over 300 user-generated social media posts, as well as interest from distributors via social media channels. COAST values their relationships with retailers and distributors and works closely to ensure that they are fully supported when selling COAST.

For more information about retail, distribution or COAST products, visit the site here .

About COAST: Founded in 2019, COAST is a California-grown organic smokes company offering users a guilt-free smoke break alternative. COAST brings the highest quality handcrafted hemp blends to their customers. Created with sustainability and health in mind, COAST was created to enhance your lifestyle with the aim to provide all chill and no high. We hope to see you on the moon!

