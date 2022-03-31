Cobalt Water Global Announces Partnership with Isle Utilities and its Trial Reservoir for the "We Can Stop N2O Emissions Challenge"

Kickstarts Adoption of Innovative Carbon Reduction Technologies and Impact Through Risk-Free Trials of an AI/Machine Learning N2O Mitigation Platform

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — With unprecedented urgency and momentum shifting to climate action in the water sector, Cobal Water Global announced a partnership with Isle Utilities and their Trial Reservoir Program in implementing the “We Can Stop N2O Emissions Challenge,” (“Challenge”) which was launched during WEFTEC in October of 2021. Cobalt Water Global is a ClimateTech startup whose mission is to help water utilities, industries, and buildings achieve net zero emissions with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) water solutions. Its Challenge works with industry partners to reduce 25k metric tons of CO2e by reducing wastewater N2O process emissions through the N2ORisk DSS platform by Climate Week NYC in September, 2022.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cobalt Water Global. Their N2ORisk DSS meets the exact criteria of our Trial Reservoir,” said Piers Clark, Chairman of Isle Utilities. “It is an innovative greenhouse gas emission reduction technology and has demonstrated that it has the power to reduce the majority of the wastewater treatment process emissions by minimizing N₂O. Their ‘We Can Stop N₂O Emissions Challenge’ is a perfect opportunity to showcase the solution through the Trial Reservoir and demonstrate that we can do something now in the water sector to fight climate change.”

Isle Utilities, a technology and innovation consultancy, launched the Trial Reservoir on the heels of COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference, and is intended to accelerate the adoption of technologies that help water utilities and industries to reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of their water management. Through the partnership, Isle Utilities joins Cobalt Water’s growing roster of Challenge participants including global consulting firms, water utilities in the U.S. and abroad, and technology innovators in the water sector.

“Reducing GHG emissions is a new and growing problem that requires new and innovative solutions; however, the relative pace at which innovative solutions are adopted in the water industry can be quite slow,” noted Jose Porro, founder and CEO of Cobalt Water Global. “Isle’s Trial Reservoir is a brilliant program that was urgently needed. The timing of this partnership could not have been better as it helps scale and accelerate our impact through risk-free trials of the N2ORisk DSS, and also underscores the core objective of our ‘We Can Stop N2O Emissions’ Challenge: To show the world we can make an impact in the water sector now by reducing N2O emissions.”

About We Can Stop N2O Emissions Challenge

Cobalt Water Global’s We Can Stop N2O Emissions Challenge invites water utilities, industries with nitrogen-laden wastewater, and consultants supporting water reclamation facilities to participate and use its N2ORisk DSS platform to reduce N2O emissions, which can make up to 80 percent of a wastewater treatment facility’s GHG emissions. The N2ORisk DSS is the first and only comprehensive commercial solution to help account for (before measuring N2O), report, assess, mitigate and monitor wastewater treatment facility N2O emissions. By focusing on and actually reducing N2O, water utilities and industries can more effectively reduce their carbon footprint. The N2ORisk DSS also improves process efficiency and stability, which can also save money. The goal of the challenge is kickstart climate action in the water industry by reducing 25k tons of CO2e using the N2ORisk DSS by Climate Week NYC in September of 2022.

About Cobalt Water Global

Cobalt Water Global is an AI and machine learning company that leverages deep knowledge of urban water systems to help utilities, industries, and buildings achieve smarter and more sustainable treatment, transport, use, and reuse of water. A Techstars portfolio company, Cobalt Water Global was selected for the Arcadis City of 2030 Accelerator powered by Techstars in 2020 based on its innovative approach to the technological opportunities facing the cities of tomorrow, and to helping make the cities of the future smarter and more sustainable. The company was also selected as one of 5 top startups tackling climate change by Startus Insights, and recognized by Global Water Intelligence (GWI) as part of its Top 10 climate Initiatives to Watch in Water. The company has offices in New York, NY and Ghent, Belgium. For more information visit http://www.cobaltwater-global.com/.

About Trial Reservoir

The Trial Reservoir is a ground breaking project that has been launched by Isle to help water utilities better serve their customers and protect the environment by fast-tracking innovation at no cost. Supported by a global community of sponsors and partners, the Trial Reservoir takes 100% of the risks of technology trials, provides technology companies with access to trial funding, enables water utilities to adopt technology with no financial risk and ensure best practice is adopted during trial programmes.

This international project is intended to be evergreen as the repaid loans are recycled into further trials. It is open to technology companies working with water utilities – both public and private – and/or industrial clients.

About Isle

Isle is a global independent technology and innovation consultancy headquartered in the UK. Isle has seen significant growth in its 10 existing offices in Europe, Middle East, North America, South Africa and Asia-Pacific in 2021 and continues to establish business in Latin America.

Isle brings together technical and commercial specialists to facilitate relationships with a highly skilled team of engineers and scientists with extensive and diverse consulting expertise.

Isle’s global sector knowledge is across water, waste, the built environment, energy and carbon. This valuable expertise enables Isle to identify technology deal-flow, undertake due diligence, provide market intelligence, and work with investors.

They have extensive in-house experience in bringing new technologies to market and an established framework to support innovation, technology development, strategy and growth, and investment.

