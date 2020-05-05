Code for commercial tenancies to come before Parliament

news, local-news, Peter Gutwein, Rebecca White, politics, Tasmania, Parliament, COVID-19, Madeleine Ogilvie

State Parliament will resume on Wednesday to vote on introducing a nation-wide code of conduct for commercial tenancies. Under the national code, commercial tenants cannot be evicted, landlords cannot raise the rent and parties such as tenants, landlords and banks are called upon to work together to allow businesses to hibernate through the coronavirus crisis. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The changes are part of a second COVID-19 Disease Emergency Bill, the first half of which was passed through Parliament last week. Premier Peter Gutwein said, with other state’s having already legislated the national code, it was important for Tasmania to be consistent with the rest of Australia. “On both sides I can see the difficulties that this national code can create but it’s important at the end of the day landlords and tenants work together,” Mr Gutwein said. “It’s a matter for both the lower house and upper house to work through those matters over the next two days. “I’m confident we have provided enough time.” Mr Gutwein acknowledged both landlords and tenants were in an extraordinarily difficult situation. “It seems sensible that where a business has been closed, or a business has been significantly affected as a result of COVID, that landlords and tenants work together so as we come out the other side of this the tenant can restart their business and importantly the landlord has a tenant that can pay rent,” he said. “Where a tenant is still in business and can pay the rent, they should.” A joint letter from the Tenants’ Union of Tasmania, Shelter Tasmania, Community Legal Centres Tasmania, Anglicare Tasmania and TasCOSS to the Premier has called for the government to ensure proportionate rent reductions for commercial leases also apply to residential tenancies. “Thousands of Tasmanians are at risk of eviction due to accumulation of rent arrears when rent freezes end and the moratorium on evictions is lifted,” the letter said. “It would be a sensible economic measure, and a compassionate one, to ensure that legislated measures are put in place to enable residential tenants experiencing COVID-19 related financial stress to maintain their housing.” Labor leader Rebecca White said her party would be supporting the government’s bill. “It seems very sensible we do everything possible to help businesses hibernate during this period,” Ms White said. Ms White said there was no doubt residential tenants required more protections but amending this particular bill addressing commercial tenancies would be complicated and not the best way to do this. “But this doesn’t stop the government from extending protections to residential tenants through a different piece of legislation,” she said. Meanwhile, Clark independent MHA Madeleine Ogilvie said she would be using the opportunity of Parliament to pursue the government on reopening schools. On Sunday Ms Ogilvie called for the government to get all children back in classrooms by the end of the month. “We can have smaller classes, more teachers, staggered starts, rostering days of attendance, and migration back to full-time school over time. Let’s work out how to do it,” Ms Ogilvie said. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/tU3s4GQYJcpNYMWcjKYZt4/a18c658f-baf3-4948-a0dd-8914618b2528.jpg/r0_46_1024_625_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg