CodeMonkey’s award-winning coding platform is being adopted by up to 100 schools across Albania. The plan of action will include a multi-level coding course curriculum for all Albanian students K- 8, bringing them a computer science education in an exciting way.

This important initiative between CodeMonkey, the Albanian-American Development Foundation, the Ministry of Education and Sports of the Republic of Albania and the National Agency of Information Society is going to change the computer science curriculum for Albanian 1st graders and then open up to other grade levels in the coming years.

CodeMonkey offers educational resources for students of different grades and experience levels. From CodeMonkey Jr. to Banana Tales, students learn coding basics such as block-based and text-based coding. Kids also learn how to code in real programming languages like CoffeeScript and Python. Through CodeMonkey, kids will develop the necessary skills for the future while having fun!

Currently, in most of Europe and many parts of the world, there is a shortage of software developers. The high demand for jobs in the field of programming will ensure a bright future for any student given the opportunity to learn to code. CodeMonkey will be training Albanian teachers to become experts in using its coding platform, ensuring their students a seamless and enjoyable experience.

About CodeMonkey:

CodeMonkey is a leading coding for kids program. Through its award-winning courses, millions of students learn how to code in real programming languages. CodeMonkey offers an engaging and enjoyable curriculum for schools, after-school clubs, and camps as well as self-paced online courses to learn coding at home.

