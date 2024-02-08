CodeSignal Announces the Launch of CodeSignal Learn, An Immersive AI-Powered Learning Experience

CodeSignal Learn paves the way for a new era in technical learning

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CodeSignal today announces CodeSignal Learn, a practice-based learning platform that offers one-on-one guidance and AI-powered learning tools to help individuals cultivate in-demand technical skills.

CodeSignal Learn is redefining technical education with a revolutionary approach that places hands-on experience at its core. Recognizing that true mastery comes from practical application, the platform offers a diverse range of accessible lesson types carefully tailored to accommodate various learning styles. With thousands of skills, CodeSignal Learn covers everything from Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Full-Stack Engineering and more. Unlike traditional learning platforms, CodeSignal Learn is designed to be engaging and directly applicable to professional life, ensuring learners not only master, but can apply the skills needed for career growth.

Cosmo, an AI-powered coding guide, develops individual learning journeys for each user. Like a tutor who can check your work and clarify specific concepts, Cosmo creates learning experiences that are both challenging and fun, prompting users with unique challenges and unblocking users when they get stuck. With 76% of developers using AI coding assistant tools for learning new technical skills, CodeSignal Learn comes at a time when artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the way developers approach and enhance their coding capabilities.

“Since 2015, technical leaders have relied on CodeSignal to identify people with the best skills for their business needs. It’s a thrilling moment to now launch a product that helps people develop and master in-demand skills as well,” said Tigran Sloyan, CEO & Co-Founder of CodeSignal. “CodeSignal Learn is not merely a learning tool; it’s a dynamic experience tailored to meet the unique needs of every individual, providing the skills and confidence necessary to thrive in the current and future tech landscape.”

In conjunction with the launch of CodeSignal Learn, CodeSignal hosted their annual Beyond event today, Thursday, February 8th in San Francisco. The event brought together insightful tech leaders including Steve Wozniak, Sal Khan, Chris Slowe, Narine Hall, and Kylie Robinson, to share their insights into the future of artificial intelligence, technical hiring, and learning.

“The energy and enthusiasm at Beyond was inspiring. We witnessed an incredible gathering of tech enthusiasts and industry professionals, all sharing in the excitement of this groundbreaking moment,” says Brenna Lenoir, Senior Vice President of Marketing at CodeSignal.

CodeSignal Learn signifies a bold step forward for technical education, redefining how individuals engage with and master technical skills. The platform not only democratizes education, ensuring accessibility for all skill levels, but its personalized experience also goes beyond mere skill-building, preparing people for the real challenges they’ll face in their careers.

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is on a mission to discover and develop the skills that will shape the future. Our skills assessments and AI-powered learning tools empower high-performing teams to go beyond skill gaps and help individuals cultivate the skills they need to level up. Wherever you are on your skills journey, CodeSignal meets you there and gets you where you need to go.

Founded in 2015, CodeSignal has powered almost 3 million skills evaluations and is trusted by leading companies like Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox.

Learn more at codesignal.com or follow CodeSignal on LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/codesignal-announces-the-launch-of-codesignal-learn-an-immersive-ai-powered-learning-experience-302048503.html

SOURCE CodeSignal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

