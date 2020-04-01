Cody Simpson Gushes Over Miley Cyrus With Sweet Message As They Celebrate 6 Month Anniversary 

April 1 marked a very special day for Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson — their six month anniversary! Cody celebrated with a super special message for his girl on Instagram.

Time is flying for Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson! The lovebirds are celebrating six months of dating on April 1, and Cody marked the occasion with a post for Miley on his Instagram Story. He shared an au-natural photo of the singer, where she has her hair in a messy ponytail and zit cream on her face. It appears to be a candid image, as Miley is looking into the distance with a slight smile across her lips. “6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anyone else,” Cody captioned the black-and-white image. “I love you.”

Miley and Cody first went public with their relationship at the beginning of Oct. 2019, just weeks after Miley ended her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. Fans were shocked to see photos surface online of the two stars making out. Since then, Miley and Cody have basically been inseparable. They wasted no time getting serious with their relationship, and Cody even accompanied Miley to her brother’s wedding last November.

Meanwhile, Miley’s ex, Liam Hemsworth, who she broke up with at the beginning of summer 2019, has also moved on — he’s been dating Gabriella Brooks for several months now. The two have been photographed at lunch with his family, spending time together on the beach in Australia and more.

Liam and Gabriella have kept their relationship off of social media, but Miley and Cody have not been shy about showing their love for one another on Instagram quite often. Most recently, Cody shared the sweetest photo of the pair snuggling up to the new rescue dog that Miley adopted while quarantined. #CoupleGoals!