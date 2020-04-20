Cody Simpson Reveals Whether Or Not He Plans To Marry ‘Wonderful’ GF Miley Cyrus Soon

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus are stronger than ever these days. Cody revealed in a new interview that he believes in marriage and Miley is a ‘wonderful’ inspiration for him.

Ever since Cody Simpson, 23, and Miley Cyrus, 27, started dating in Oct. 2019, they have been inseparable. These two seem to fall more in love every day, leading many fans to wonder if they’ll be heading down the aisle soon. While his relationship with Miley is solid, don’t expect Cody and Miley to get married soon. “I believe in marriage but haven’t thought too much about that,” Cody told The Sydney Morning Herald. “I am far too young to consider it, to be honest. I just continue to surround myself with positive women who inspire me and teach me new things every day.”

The couple is currently quarantined together during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Cody admitted couldn’t stop raving about his girlfriend and how she inspires him. “Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life,” Cody said. “She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too. We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work.”

He continued, “Miley also inspires my art. There’s some romance in the poems I have written and yeah, they might be about her. It’s inevitable that what happens in my private life comes out in my work.”

Miley was previously married to Liam Hemsworth, 30. They married in Dec. 2018 and Liam filed for divorce in Aug. 2019. Their divorce was finalized in Jan. 2020. Even though they’ve been dating less than a year, HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Miley has hope that her relationship with Cody will last. “Miley has moved on from her relationship with Liam, and now she’s in such a great place with Cody,” a source told HollywoodLife. “Miley feels such a level of comfort with Cody and she definitely sees long-term potential with him.”