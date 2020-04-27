Coffee Break: ARC 18K Gold Vermeil Hoop Earrings – Corporette.com

How have your jewelry habits changed during this strange time? I “got dressed” for a Zoom “conference/happy hour” last week and put on some sparkly earrings and wondered, will anyone even SEE these? These gold vermeil hoop earrings are cool — a bit bigger than what I normally wear, but I like the very very minimal vibe (and I always find threader earrings the most comfortable!). They’re $54, at BaubleBar. ARC 18K Gold Vermeil Hoop Earrings

This post contains affiliate links and Corporette® may earn commissions for purchases made through links in this post. For more details see here. Thank you so much for your support!