Coffee Break: Bluetooth Keyboard – Corporette.com

I have mentioned my love of Bluetooth keyboards before, but not in a while — and it seems particularly apt to recommend them during these crazy times we’re living in. If you want to move around your home more when you work but you don’t have a laptop, or if you want to work outside on your balcony or in your backyard but can’t access your WiFi from there, a Bluetooth keyboard is really amazing. It can connect with your phone or tablet, the battery power is pretty good, and this one is only $20.

I bought this keyboard a couple of years ago, and I use it all the time. (Honestly, I prefer to write on my phone with it, because it’s such an easy way to crank out replies to emails and things like that.) I really can’t say enough about the freedom that using a Bluetooth keyboard gives you. And when air travel comes back, this is also great to use on your tray table because it doesn’t take up a lot of space. This keyboard is available at Amazon, but you can find similar ones anywhere, including at Target. Arteck Bluetooth Keyboard

