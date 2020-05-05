Coffee Break: Eugenie Heels – Corporette.com

I was checking out Boden recently (lots of new sale items, including some cute summer dresses) and somehow fell down a rabbithole of cute shoes. I absolutely adore multi-colored heels like this, and Boden has a ton! I think the purple/lavender/red ones above are my favorite, but this shoe also comes in a mixture of blues. Obviously, sandals aren’t appropriate for every office, but there are these awesome, colorful strappy pumps… for women who aren’t into heels, these colorful flat sandals also look great. The pictured sandals are $190.

(Aww, Boden also has a whole “StayHome” section of its site!)

This post contains affiliate links and Corporette® may earn commissions for purchases made through links in this post. For more details see here. Thank you so much for your support!