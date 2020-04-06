Coffee Break: Harry Potter Art Deco T-Shirt – Corporette.com

I know there are a lot of readers who are Harry Potter fans — people who read the books as they came out, perhaps as part of your childhood, or perhaps now you’ve got a kiddo or a niece or nephew who’s really into them. So I was intrigued to see that Hot Topic has a big Harry Potter collection. If you or your loved one is very into a particular house, you can find stuff elsewhere, but if you’re not full-on into Gryffindor and prefer, say, Slytherin (pictured) or Ravenclaw, it can be hard to find products that are cool and beyond your basic Quidditch cosplay stuff. Hot Topic’s collection includes these really nice art deco designs, and a ton of other stuff in general for every house.

Hot Topic also has these cool outline logo girl tees, as well as band tees, and yes, even Animal Crossing stuff, if that’s your jam right now. In general, it’s a great place to stock up on graphic tees if you need some new workout clothes or things to lounge around the house in. They’re all pretty affordable right now, because some t-shirts are 20–40% off, but I don’t know how long the sale will last. The pictured shirt is $13.74 and up and comes in XXS–3X. Harry Potter Art Deco t-shirt

This post contains affiliate links and Corporette® may earn commissions for purchases made through links in this post. For more details see here. Thank you so much for your support!