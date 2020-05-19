Coffee Break: Major Nordstrom Markdowns! – Corporette.com

In normal times, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale would be starting soon — I’m not sure what they’re planning on this year, but they definitely just marked down a ton of stuff. (So. Much. Natori!) This sweater blazer from 1901 has been a reader favorite ever since we featured it in our roundup of the best sweater blazers for the office, and both the shorter version (pictured) and the longer wool-blend version are almost 60% off. So what was %$109-$138 now comes down to $45-$55. They’re available in lucky sizes from XSP-XXL. Nice!

