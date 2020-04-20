Coffee Break: Peloton Posters – Corporette.com

I do not do Peloton right now — I did the trial many moons ago, but it wasn’t my thing at the time and right now I’ve got enough streaming workouts to do at home. But I saw one of these posters somewhere and I’m so drawn to this kind of thing that I kind of want to subscribe just because of that! So if you are a Peloton fan, check out the cool Peloton posters and decals you can buy on Etsy, like “But Did You Die?” and “Let it Go, Elsa,” and so on. There are a lot of great quotes, and I think they’re awesome. They range from instant downloads for $3.50 to the one we’re picturing here for $40. Peloton Posters

