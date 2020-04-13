Coffee Break: Standing Desk Converter – Corporette.com

Many moons ago, we featured a cardboard standing desk that was about $25, and I thought it was an interesting option if you’re pondering getting a standing desk setup but don’t want to fully commit to a proper standing desk and buy a monitor riser, etc. This one, which is $37 at Amazon, also looks good — it supposedly takes less than two seconds to set up and take down, it only weighs two pounds, and it folds to only 2″ thick. It seems like something good to try at home if you don’t have an ergonomic setup and you need a break from sitting on the couch with your laptop, etc. Do note that there are instructions online for a DIY version, in case you’re feeling crafty. Standing Desk Converter

This post contains affiliate links and Corporette® may earn commissions for purchases made through links in this post. For more details see here. Thank you so much for your support!