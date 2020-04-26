‘Coffee kaafi mehengi padi’: Hardik Pandya on ‘Koffee With Karan’ controversy



Hardik Pandya touched upon the controversial topic. (Source: File/Screengrab)

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had earlier said that he was not in control of what he said during his controversial appearance on Koffee with Karan and that “the ball was not in my court”.

Once again, in a recent Instagram Live with Dinesh Karthik, Pandya touched upon the subject and said that he was never a coffee drinker and the one he had proved to be too costly for him.

During the chat, when Hardik asked fans to ask some questions, Karthik told them, “Ask decent questions, we don’t want anything controversial as it’s been a year since Hardik drank coffee.”

Responding to it, Pandya said: “One coffee I had, mere ko bahut mehengi padi vo (proved to be too costly for me).”

“If you calculate all the coffee Starbucks have sold till now, mine was much costlier than that,” he added.

Earlier, speaking on an India Today show ‘Inspiration’, Pandya had said that he was in “a very vulnerable place” and that he did not know what was going to happen.

“We as cricketers did not know what was going to happen. The ball was not in my court, it was in someone else’s court where they had to take the shot and that’s a very vulnerable place, you don’t want to be (in it),” Pandya was quoted as saying.

