Cogeco announces the appointment of Valéry Zamuner as Senior Vice-President and Chief Corporate Affairs and Legal Officer

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ – Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) are pleased to announce the appointment of Valéry Zamuner as Senior Vice-President and Chief Corporate Affairs and Legal Officer, effective September 18, 2023. She will be based at the company’s head office in Montréal.

Ms. Zamuner is a seasoned executive with outstanding experience in sectors ranging from financial and professional services to media and retail. During her career, she has held positions with ever-increasing responsibility, led key legal functions, piloted landmark mergers and acquisitions, and helped shape the strategies of the companies she has worked for. Her most recent roles include Senior Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Alimentation Couche-Tard, and Senior Vice-President of Mergers, Acquisitions & Strategic Initiatives for Stingray Inc.

Ms. Zamuner will lead the Corporate Affairs teams as well as the Legal, Regulatory and Government teams; this will bring together the various fields of expertise related to our key interactions with external stakeholders.

“Valéry’s experience in leading large teams makes her the ideal candidate in helping us achieve our strategic objectives, while she will also play a key role in the priority projects that will shape the future of our company,” said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. “I am delighted to welcome Valéry to our executive team. Her disciplined approach, innate strategic sense, and broad vision of the issues facing our industry will enable her, unquestionably, to support our ambitious growth plans.”

Ms. Zamuner holds a law degree from Université Laval and an MBA from Concordia University. She is a member of the Québec Bar.

ABOUT COGECO INC.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides Internet, video and phone services in the provinces of Québec and Ontario as well as in thirteen states in the United States through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 21 radio stations primarily in the province of Québec as well as a news agency. Cogeco’s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

