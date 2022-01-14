Cogeco Communications Inc. Announces Voting Results on the Election of Directors Held During its Annual And Special Shareholders' Meeting

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – Cogeco Communications Inc. (“Cogeco Communications”) (TSX: CCA) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco Communications listed in the Corporation’s Information Circular dated November 16, 2021 was elected as director of Cogeco Communications during its Annual and Special Shareholders’ Meeting held virtually on January 14, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Results For % For Withhold % Withhold Colleen Abdoulah Elected 173,128,416 99.98 26,257 0.02 Louis Audet Elected 172,782,686 99.79 371,987 0.21 Robin Bienenstock Elected 173,130,262 99.99 24,411 0.01 James C. Cherry Elected 172,488,245 99.62 666,428 0.38 Pippa Dunn Elected 173,099,744 99.97 54,929 0.03 Joanne Ferstman Elected 171,754,850 99.19 1,399,823 0.81 Philippe Jetté Elected 173,124,081 99.98 30,592 0.02 Bernard Lord Elected 169,944,593 98.15 3,210,080 1.85 David McAusland Elected 172,804,026 99.80 350,647 0.20 Caroline Papadatos Elected 173,129,736 99.99 24,937 0.01

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR’s website (www.sedar.com.) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector with a legacy of over 60 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco Communications provides broadband services (Internet, television and phone) to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Quebec and Ontario in Canada as well as in twelve states in the United States. To learn more about Cogeco Communications’ growth strategy and its commitment to support its communities, promote inclusive growth and fight climate change, please visit us online at corpo.cogeco.com.

