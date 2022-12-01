Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Schedule the Release of Their Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 and Related Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) plan to release their financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, ending November 30, 2022, on Thursday, January 12, 2023, after market closing.

The companies will hold a conference call on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss their financial and operating results. The conference call will be followed by the Annual Shareholders’ Meetings at 11:30 a.m. at the Centre Mont-Royal in Montréal, Québec (2200 Mansfield Street).

A live audio webcast of the analyst call will be available on Cogeco’s web site at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/ . The webcast will be available on Cogeco’s website for a three-month period. Members of the financial community will be able to access the conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference:

Local – Toronto: 1-416-764-8646

Toll Free – North America: 1-888-396-8049

