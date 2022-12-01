 Posted in Technology

Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Schedule the Release of Their Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 and Related Conference Call

 December 1, 2022  Leave a Comment on Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Schedule the Release of Their Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 and Related Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) plan to release their financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, ending November 30, 2022, on Thursday, January 12, 2023, after market closing.

The companies will hold a conference call on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss their financial and operating results. The conference call will be followed by the Annual Shareholders’ Meetings at 11:30 a.m. at the Centre Mont-Royal in Montréal, Québec (2200 Mansfield Street).

A live audio webcast of the analyst call will be available on Cogeco’s web site at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/. The webcast will be available on Cogeco’s website for a three-month period. Members of the financial community will be able to access the conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference:

Local – Toronto: 1-416-764-8646 

Toll Free – North America: 1-888-396-8049

SOURCE Cogeco Communications Inc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *