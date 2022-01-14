January 14, 2022

Cogeco Inc. Announces Voting Results on the Election of Directors Held During its Annual And Special Shareholders' Meeting

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – Cogeco Inc. (“Cogeco”) (TSX: CGO) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco listed in the Corporation’s Information Circular dated November 16, 2021 was elected as director of Cogeco during its Annual and Special Shareholders’ Meeting held virtually on January 14, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee

Results

For

% For

Withhold

% Withhold

Louis Audet

Elected

37,594,831

 

99.24

289,050

 

0.76

Arun Bajaj

Elected

37,333,362

 

98.55

550,519

 

1.45

Mary-Ann Bell

Elected

36,644,587

 

96.73

1,239,294

 

3.27

James C. Cherry

Elected

37,709,571

 

99.54

174,310

 

0.46

Patricia Curadeau-Grou

Elected

37,708,785

 

99.54

175,096

 

0.46

Samih Elhage

Elected

37,710,415

 

99.54

173,466

 

0.46

Philippe Jetté

Elected

37,880,345

 

99.99

3,536

 

0.01

Normand Legault

Elected

37,138,607

 

98.03

745,274

 

1.97

David McAusland

Elected

36,891,960

 

97.38

991,921

 

2.62

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR’s website (www.sedar.com) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

ABOUT COGECO INC.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications and media sectors with a legacy of over 60 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco provides broadband services (Internet, television and phone) to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Quebec and Ontario in Canada as well as in twelve states in the United States. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 23 radio stations as well as a news agency in Quebec. To learn more about Cogeco’s growth strategy and its commitment to support its communities, promote inclusive growth and fight climate change, please visit us online at corpo.cogeco.com.

SOURCE Cogeco Inc.

0

