Cogent Communications Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Increases its Regular Quarterly Dividend on its Common Stock by $0.025

Financial and Business Highlights

Cogent approved an increase of $0.025 per share to its regular quarterly dividend for a total of $0.855 per share for Q1 2022 as compared to $0.830 per share for Q4 2021 – Cogent’s thirty-eighth consecutive quarterly dividend increase.

The Q1 2022 $0.855 dividend per share represents an annual increase of 13.2% from the dividend per share of $0.755 for Q1 2021.

Dividends for 2021 totaled $150.3 million , or $3.17 per share, with 79.3% are expected to be treated as a return of capital and 20.7% are expected to be treated as dividends for US federal income tax purposes.

, or per share, with 79.3% are expected to be treated as a return of capital and 20.7% are expected to be treated as dividends for US federal income tax purposes. Service revenue decreased from Q3 2021 to Q4 2021 by 0.5%, increased from Q4 2020 to Q4 2021 by 2.3% and increased from full year 2020 to full year 2021 by 3.8%.

Service revenue, on a constant currency basis, increased from Q3 2021 to Q4 2021 by 0.1%, increased from Q4 2020 to Q4 2021 by 2.9% and increased from full year 2020 to full year 2021 by 2.9%.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 21.3% from full year 2020 to full year 2021 to $170.3 million .

. EBITDA margin increased from full year 2020 to full year 2021 by 90 basis points to 38.6%.

EBITDA increased from full year 2020 to full year 2021 by 6.5% to $227.9 million .

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) (“Cogent”) today announced service revenue of $147.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of 0.5% from the three months ended September 30, 2021 and an increase of 2.3% from the three months ended December 31, 2020. Service revenue was $589.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 3.8% from the year ended December 31, 2020. Foreign exchange negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended September 30, 2021 to the three months ended December 31, 2021 by $0.8 million, negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended December 31, 2020 to the three months ended December 31, 2021 by $0.9 million and positively impacted service revenue growth from the year ended December 31, 2020 to the year ended December 31, 2021 by $5.3 million. On a constant currency basis, service revenue increased by 0.1% from the three months ended September 30, 2021 to the three months ended December 31, 2021, increased by 2.9% from the three months ended December 31, 2020 to the three months ended December 31, 2021 and increased by 2.9% from the year ended December 31, 2020 to the year ended December 31, 2021.

On-net service is provided to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to Cogent’s network by Cogent facilities. On-net revenue was $110.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021; a decrease of 0.3% from the three months ended September 30, 2021 and an increase of 3.4% over the three months ended December 31, 2020. On-net revenue was $442.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021; an increase of 5.6% over the year ended December 31, 2020.

Off-net customers are located in buildings directly connected to Cogent’s network using other carriers’ facilities and services to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers’ premises to Cogent’s network. Off-net revenue was $36.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021; a decrease of 1.0% from the three months ended September 30, 2021 and a decrease of 1.0% from the three months ended December 31, 2020. Off-net revenue was $146.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021; a decrease of 1.2% from the year ended December 31, 2020.

Non-core services are legacy services, which Cogent acquired and continues to support but does not actively sell.

GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. GAAP gross profit increased by 2.4% from the three months ended December 31, 2020 to $68.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and decreased by 0.7% from the three months ended September 30, 2021. GAAP gross profit increased by 3.3% from the year ended December 31, 2020 to $274.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. GAAP gross margin was 46.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, 46.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 46.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. GAAP gross margin was 46.5% for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 46.7% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 1.7% from the three months ended December 31, 2020 to $90.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and decreased by 0.6% from the three months ended September 30, 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 4.5% from the year ended December 31, 2020 to $366.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 61.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, 62.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 61.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 62.1% for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 61.6% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees, recorded on a gross basis and included in service revenue and cost of network operations expense were $4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, $4.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, $18.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and $15.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities decreased by 4.2% from the three months ended December 31, 2020 to $36.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and decreased by 24.1% from the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 21.3% from the year ended December 31, 2020 to $170.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 3.1% from the three months ended December 31, 2020 to $57.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and decreased by 0.6% from the three months ended September 30, 2021. EBITDA increased by 6.5% from the year ended December 31, 2020 to $227.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. EBITDA margin was 39.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, 38.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 39.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. EBITDA margin was 38.6% for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 37.7% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Basic net income (loss) per share was $0.40 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, $(0.14) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $0.29 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Diluted net income (loss) per share was $0.39 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, $(0.14) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $0.28 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Basic net income per share was $1.04 for the year ended December 31, 2021 and $0.14 for the year ended December 31, 2020. Diluted net income per share was $1.03 for the year ended December 31, 2021 and $0.13 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Unrealized foreign exchange gains (losses) on Cogent’s 2024 Senior Euro Unsecured Notes were $8.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, $(19.2) million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, $10.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, $32.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and $(37.0) million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Total customer connections increased by 4.6% from December 31, 2020 to 93,726 as of December 31, 2021 and increased by 0.8% from September 30, 2021. On-net customer connections increased by 4.4% from December 31, 2020 to 80,723 as of December 31, 2021 and increased by 0.7% from September 30, 2021. Off-net customer connections increased by 5.8% from December 31, 2020 to 12,669 as of December 31, 2021 and increased by 1.4% from September 30, 2021.

The number of on-net buildings increased by 121 from December 31, 2020 to 3,035 as of December 31, 2021 and increased by 27 from September 30, 2021.

Quarterly Dividend Increase Approved

On February 23, 2022, Cogent’s Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.855 per common share payable on March 25, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2022. This first quarter 2022 regular dividend represents a 3.0% increase of $0.025 per share from the fourth quarter 2021 regular dividend of $0.830 per share and an annual increase of 13.2% from the Q1 2021 dividend of $0.755 per share.

The payment of any future dividends and any other returns of capital will be at the discretion of the Board and may be reduced, eliminated or increased and will be dependent upon Cogent’s financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements, limitations under Cogent’s debt indenture agreements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends

Cogent paid four quarterly dividends in 2021 totaling $150.3 million, or $3.17 per share. The expected tax treatment of these dividends are generally that 79.3% are treated as a return of capital and 20.7% are generally treated as dividends for United States federal income tax purposes. While the above information includes general statements about the tax classification of dividends paid on Cogent common stock, these statements do not constitute tax advice. The taxation of corporate distributions can be complex, and stockholders are encouraged to consult their tax advisers to determine what impact the above information may have on their specific tax situation.

Impact of COVID-19

Cogent continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying responses by governments around the world. The recent spread of the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19 has introduced new uncertainty.

The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the spread of variant strains, and related government restrictions on Cogent’s business is unknown as a significant amount of uncertainty and volatility remains. Cogent does not know the ultimate scope and duration of the pandemic, the availability, efficacy and uptake of vaccines and therapeutic treatments, government actions that have been taken, or may be taken in the future in response to the pandemic and global economic conditions during and after the pandemic. Cogent has experienced a slight slowdown in the availability and delivery of networking equipment but Cogent believes it can adequately manage the operation, maintenance, upgrading and growth of its network. A worsening or prolonged slowdown may impact our ability to expand and augment our network. Most Cogent employees worldwide returned to its offices on a full-time basis in the fall of 2021, but following the spread of the Omicron variant in late 2021 and early 2022 and the reintroduction of government restrictions in Europe and Asia, Cogent shifted much of its workforce back to remote work status on a temporary basis. Cogent intends to return its employees worldwide to its offices if and when circumstances warrant. Cogent is implementing measures to protect its workforce, but it can provide no assurance that these measures will be sufficient. Cogent’s decisions to require its employees to return to its offices on a full-time basis in the fall and its determination to do so again later in 2022 and to implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, where legally permitted, may impede its ability to retain existing employees or attract new employees. Moreover, Cogent’s results of operations may be adversely affected in the future as the pandemic and the related government restrictions continue or are reintroduced. Cogent may also experience slowdowns in new customer orders, find it difficult to collect from customers who are experiencing financial distress, undergo an increase in customer churn, encounter difficulties accessing the buildings and locations where Cogent installs new services and serves existing customers, or have difficulties procuring, shipping or installing necessary equipment on its network. Cogent may find that the impact of the pandemic on its vendors and their respective workforces may slow the delivery of services from these vendors to Cogent. Cogent may also find that its largest customer base, which is served primarily in its multi-tenant office buildings, may be adversely affected by falling demand for commercial office space in central business districts as companies located in these buildings elect not to return to their office space either on a temporary or even permanent basis or slow the pace of opening new offices. In addition, Cogent’s corporate customer base may reduce their overall number of locations due to adverse economic conditions or new working configurations which may adversely affect Cogent’s number of corporate connections and service revenues. As a result, the global economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may have prolonged effects that impact Cogent’s business well into the future. These and other risks are described in more detail in Cogent’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

Conference Call and Website Information

Cogent will host a conference call with financial analysts at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on February 24, 2022 to discuss Cogent's operating results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and full year 2021 and to discuss Cogent's expectations for full year 2022.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP. Cogent specializes in providing businesses with high-speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. Cogent’s facilities-based, all-optical IP network backbone provides services in 216 markets globally.

Cogent Communications is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent Communications can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at info@cogentco.com.

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES Summary of Financial and Operational Results Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Metric ($ in 000’s, except share and per share data) – unaudited On-Net revenue $103,457 $103,800 $105,091 $107,109 $109,947 $111,041 $111,099 $110,749 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.8% 0.3% 1.2% 1.9% 2.6% 1.0% 0.1% -0.3% Off-Net revenue $37,321 $37,044 $37,092 $36,672 $36,723 $36,699 $36,656 $36,304 % Change from previous Qtr. -0.4% -0.7% 0.1% -1.1% 0.1% -0.1% -0.1% -1.0% Non-Core revenue (1) $137 $146 $119 $120 $107 $139 $172 $155 % Change from previous Qtr. 5.4% 6.6% -18.5% 0.8% -10.8% 29.9% 23.7% -9.9% Service revenue – total $140,915 $140,990 $142,302 $143,901 $146,777 $147,879 $147,927 $147,208 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.4% 0.1% 0.9% 1.1% 2.0% 0.8% 0.0% -0.5% Constant currency total revenue quarterly growth rate – sequential quarters (6) 0.6% 0.2% -0.2% 0.7% 1.7% 0.6% 0.5% 0.1% Constant currency total revenue quarterly growth rate – year over year quarters (6) 5.6% 5.1% 3.1% 1.2% 2.3% 2.8% 3.6% 2.9% Excise Taxes included in service revenue $3,743 $3,298 $3,902 $4,144 $4,528 $4,811 $4,813 $4,336 % Change from previous Qtr. -13.6% -11.9% 18.3% 6.2% 9.3% 6.3% 0.0% -9.9% Network operations expenses (2) $55,669 $53,581 $54,173 $54,513 $55,016 $56,044 $56,482 $56,272 % Change from previous Qtr. -% -3.8% 1.1% 0.6% 0.9% 1.9% 0.8% -0.4% GAAP gross profit (3) $65,486 $67,208 $66,164 $66,617 $67,715 $69,603 $68,673 $68,223 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.8% 2.6% -1.6% 0.7% 1.6% 2.8% -1.3% -0.7% GAAP gross margin (3) 46.5% 47.7% 46.5% 46.3% 46.1% 47.1% 46.4% 46.3% Non-GAAP gross profit (4) (6) $85,246 $87,409 $88,129 $89,388 $91,761 $91,835 $91,445 $90,936 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.8% 2.5% 0.8% 1.4% 2.7% 0.1% -0.4% -0.6% Non-GAAP gross margin (4) (6) 60.5% 62.0% 61.9% 62.1% 62.5% 62.1% 61.8% 61.8% Selling, general and administrative expenses (5) $34,852 $34,061 $33,546 $33,713 $36,211 $34,654 $33,692 $33,526 % Change from previous Qtr. 9.3% -2.3% -1.5% 0.5% 7.4% -4.3% -2.8% -0.5% Depreciation and amortization expense $19,508 $19,896 $21,619 $22,455 $21,970 $22,096 $22,609 $22,567 % Change from previous Qtr. -2.5% 2.0% 8.7% 3.9% -2.2% 0.6% 2.3% -0.2% Equity-based compensation expense $5,075 $6,083 $6,522 $5,846 $7,307 $6,874 $6,588 $6,053 % Change from previous Qtr. 2.7% 19.9% 7.2% -10.4% 25.0% -5.9% -4.2% -8.1% Operating income $25,850 $27,574 $26,036 $27,384 $26,291 $28,211 $28,556 $36,165 % Change from previous Qtr. -7.8% 6.7% -5.6% 5.2% -4.0% 7.3% 1.2% 26.6% Interest expense $15,220 $15,499 $15,760 $16,007 $15,836 $14,236 $17,349 $19,653 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.1% 1.8% 1.7% 1.6% -1.1% -10.1% 21.9% 13.3% Net income (loss) $9,227 $8,564 $(4,955) $(6,620) $18,851 $(2,493) $13,320 $18,507 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on 2024 Euro Notes $2,908 $(873) $(17,315) $(19,170) $18,870 $(5,280) $10,169 $8,763 Basic net income (loss) per common share $0.20 $0.19 $(0.11) $(0.14) $0.41 $(0.05) $0.29 $0.40 Diluted net income (loss) per common share $0.20 $0.18 $(0.11) $(0.14) $0.41 $(0.05) $0.28 $0.39 Weighted average common shares – basic 45,658,565 45,754,880 45,815,718 45,904,943 46,067,096 46,229,603 46,293,524 46,420,168 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.2% 0.2% 0.1% 0.2% 0.4% 0.4% 0.1% 0.3% Weighted average common shares – diluted 46,391,066 46,686,665 45,815,718 45,904,943 46,507,258 46,229,603 46,866,929 46,992,639 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.5% 0.6% -1.9% 0.2% 1.3% -0.6% 1.4% 0.3% EBITDA (6) $50,394 $53,348 $54,583 $55,675 $55,550 $57,181 $57,753 $57,410 % Change from previous Qtr. -4.4% 5.9% 2.3% 2.0% -0.2% 2.9% 1.0% -0.6% EBITDA margin 35.8% 37.8% 38.4% 38.7% 37.8% 38.7% 39.0% 39.0% Gains on asset related transactions $39 $205 $99 $10 $18 $- $- $- EBITDA, as adjusted (6) $50,433 $53,553 $54,682 $55,685 $55,568 $57,181 $57,753 $57,410 % Change from previous Qtr. -4.8% 6.2% 2.1% 1.8% -0.2% 2.9% 1.0% -0.6% EBITDA, as adjusted, margin 35.8% 38.0% 38.4% 38.7% 37.9% 38.7% 39.0% 39.0% Net cash provided by operating activities $28,458 $41,311 $32,980 $37,571 $47,106 $39,749 $47,418 $35,984 % Change from previous Qtr. -38.3% 45.2% -20.2% 13.9% 25.4% -15.6% 19.3% -24.1% Capital expenditures $12,866 $13,930 $13,296 $15,860 $15,444 $17,217 $21,959 $15,296 % Change from previous Qtr. 30.0% 8.3% -4.6% 19.3% -2.6% 11.5% 27.5% -30.3% Principal payments of capital (finance) lease obligations $6,167 $3,716 $9,509 $4,598 $5,744 $6,192 $4,890 $6,228 % Change from previous Qtr. 200.0% -39.7% 155.9% -51.6% 24.9% 7.8% -21.0% 27.4% Dividends paid $30,557 $31,738 $32,657 $34,460 $36,081 $37,001 $37,654 $39,552 Purchases of common stock $ – $- $270 $4,225 $- $- $- $- Gross Leverage Ratio 4.78 5.08 5.10 5.14 4.39 5.13 5.07 5.02 Net Leverage Ratio 2.92 3.07 3.24 3.40 3.31 3.45 3.50 3.58 Customer Connections – end of period On-Net 75,163 75,927 76,338 77,305 78,389 79,146 80,162 80,723 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.8% 1.0% 0.5% 1.3% 1.4% 1.0% 1.3% 0.7% Off-Net 11,721 11,846 11,849 11,970 12,216 12,386 12,495 12,669 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.5% 1.1% 0.0% 1.0% 2.1% 1.4% 0.9% 1.4% Non-Core (1) 329 339 322 325 320 336 334 334 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.2% 3.0% -5.0% 0.9% -1.5% 5.0% -0.6% -% Total customer connections 87,213 88,112 88,509 89,600 90,925 91,868 92,991 93,726 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.8% 1.0% 0.5% 1.2% 1.5% 1.0% 1.2% 0.8% On-Net Buildings – end of period Multi-Tenant office buildings 1,769 1,771 1,783 1,792 1,796 1,802 1,816 1,817 Carrier neutral data center buildings 1,000 1,029 1,047 1,068 1,089 1,119 1,138 1,164 Cogent data centers 54 54 54 54 54 54 54 54 Total on-net buildings 2,823 2,854 2,884 2,914 2,939 2,975 3,008 3,035 Total carrier neutral data center nodes 1,175 1,203 1,225 1,252 1,274 1,309 1,332 1,359 Square feet – multi-tenant office buildings – on-net 961,154,384 962,049,183 968,355,695 976,813,678 978,095,164 979,876,141 984,753,702 986,941,224 Network – end of period Intercity route miles 58,009 58,009 58,142 58,285 58,761 59,741 59,741 60,676 Metro fiber miles 36,079 36,438 36,725 37,567 38,058 38,351 38,825 39,559 Connected networks – AS’s 7,042 7,133 7,222 7,338 7,471 7,530 7,597 7,569 Headcount – end of period Sales force – quota bearing 542 572 597 569 547 565 516 490 Sales force – total 684 716 740 712 693 710 662 633 Total employees 1,052 1,083 1,110 1,083 1,066 1,087 1,031 1,001 Sales rep productivity – units per full time equivalent sales rep (“FTE”) per month 4.5 4.0 3.7 4.2 4.3 4.5 4.3 4.2 FTE – sales reps 522 533 563 542 522 511 521 467

(1) Consists of legacy services of companies whose assets or businesses were acquired by Cogent. (2) Network operations expense excludes equity-based compensation expense of $252, $305, $346, $316, $2,076, $136, $163 and $146 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2020 through December 31, 2021, respectively. Network operations expense includes excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees of $3,743, $3,298, $3,902, $4,144, $4,528, $4,811, $4,813 and $4,336 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2020 through December 31, 2021, respectively. (3) GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. (4) Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross profit margin are relevant metrics to provide investors, as they are metrics that management uses to measure the margin available to the company after network service costs, in essence a measure of the efficiency of the Company’s network. (5) Excludes equity-based compensation expense of $4,823, $5,778, $6,176, $5,530, $5,231, $6,738, $6,425 and $5,907 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2020 through December 31, 2021, respectively. (6) See Schedules of Non-GAAP measures below for definitions and reconciliations to GAAP measures.

Schedules of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and EBITDA, as adjusted

EBITDA represents net cash flows provided by operating activities plus changes in operating assets and liabilities, cash interest expense and cash income tax expense. Management believes the most directly comparable measure to EBITDA calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company also believes that EBITDA is a measure frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of issuers. EBITDA, as adjusted, represents EBITDA plus net gains (losses) on asset related transactions.

The Company believes that EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted, are useful measures of its ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand its business. EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted are an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information. EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted are not recognized terms under GAAP and accordingly, should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of results as reported under GAAP, but rather as a supplemental measure to GAAP. For example, these metrics are not intended to reflect the Company’s free cash flow, as it does not consider certain current or future cash requirements, such as capital expenditures, contractual commitments, and changes in working capital needs, interest expenses and debt service requirements. The Company’s calculations of these metrics may also differ from the calculations performed by its competitors and other companies and as such, its utility as a comparative measure is limited.

EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted, are reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities in the table below.

Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Year

2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3

2021 Q4

2021 Year

2021 ($ in 000’s) – unaudited Net cash provided by operating activities $28,458 $41,311 $32,980 $37,571 $140,320 $47,106 $39,749 $47,418 $35,984 $170,257 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 5,325 $(3,232) $6,255 $1,920 $12,780 $(9,060) $2,352 $(6,267) $(7,095) $(43,831) Cash interest expense and income tax expense 16,611 15,269 15,348 16,184 60,895 17,504 15,080 16,602 $28,521 $101,476 EBITDA $50,394 $53,348 $54,583 $55,675 $213,995 $55,550 $57,181 $57,753 $57,410 $227,902 PLUS: Gains on asset related transactions 39 205 99 10 352 18 – – – 18 EBITDA, as adjusted $50,433 $53,553 $54,682 $55,685 $214,347 $55,568 $57,181 $57,753 $57,410 $227,920 EBITDA margin 35.8% 37.8% 38.4% 38.7% 37.7% 37.8% 38.7% 39.0% 39.0% 38.6% EBITDA, as adjusted, margin 35.8% 38.0% 38.4% 38.7% 37.7% 37.9% 38.7% 39.0% 39.0% 38.6%

Constant currency revenue is reconciled to service revenue as reported in the tables below.

Constant currency impact on revenue changes – sequential periods

($ in 000’s) – unaudited Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Year 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Year 2021 Service revenue, as reported – current period $140,915 $140,990 $142,302 $143,901 $568,103 $146,777 $147,879 $147,927 $147,208 $589,797 Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue 184 202 (1,616) (621) (1,492) (447) (150) 709 808 (5,306) Service revenue – as adjusted for currency impact (1) $141,099 $141,192 $140,686 $143,280 $566,611 $146,330 $147,729 $148,636 $148,016 $584,491 Service revenue, as reported – prior sequential period $140,292 $140,915 $140,990 $142,302 $546,159 $143,901 $146,777 $147,879 $147,927 $568,103 Constant currency (decrease) increase $807 $277 $(304) $978 $20,452 $2,429 $952 $757 $89 $16,388 Constant currency percent (decrease) increase 0.6% 0.2% (0.2)% 0.7% 3.7% 1.7% 0.6% 0.5% 0.1% 2.9%

(1) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior sequential period. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Constant currency impact on revenue changes – prior year periods

($ in 000’s) – unaudited Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Year 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Year

2021 Service revenue, as reported – current period $140,915 $140,990 $142,302 $143,901 $568,103 $146,777 $147,879 $147,927 $147,208 $589,797 Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue 746 674 (1,141) (1,891) (1,492) (2,608) (2,965) (555) 916 (5,306) Service revenue – as adjusted for currency impact (2) $141,661 $141,664 $141,161 $142,010 $566,611 $144,169 $144,914 $147,372 $148,124 $584,491 Service revenue, as reported – prior year period $134,137 $134,789 $136,942 $140,292 $546,159 $140,915 $140,990 $142,302 $143,901 $568,103 Constant currency increase $7,524 $6,875 $4,219 $1,718 $20,452 $3,254 $3,924 $5,070 $4,223 $16,388 Percent increase 5.6% 5.1% 3.1% 1.2% 3.7% 2.3% 2.8% 3.6% 2.9% 2.9%

(2) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the comparable prior year period. The Company believes that disclosing year over year revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin

Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin are reconciled to GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin in the table below.

Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Year 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Year 2021 ($ in 000’s) – unaudited Service revenue total $140,915 $140,990 $142,302 $143,901 $568,103 $146,777 $147,879 $147,927 $147,208 $589,797 Minus – Network operations expense including equity-based compensation

and including depreciation and amortization expense 75,429 73,782 76,138 77,284 302,633 79,062 78,276 79,254 78,985 315,577 GAAP Gross Profit (1) $65,486 $67,208 $66,164 $66,617 $265,470 $67,715 $69,603 $68,673 $68,223 $274,220 Plus – Equity-based compensation – network operations expense 252 305 346 316 1,219 2,076 136 163 146 2,521 Plus – Depreciation and amortization expense 19,508 19,896 21,619 22,455 83,477 21,970 22,096 22,609 22,567 89,240 Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2) $85,246 $87,409 $88,129 $89,388 $350,166 $91,761 $91,835 $91,445 $90,936 $365,981 GAAP Gross Margin (1) 46.5% 47.7% 46.5% 46.3% 46.7% 46.1% 47.1% 46.4% 46.3% 46.5% Non-GAAP Gross Margin (2) 60.5% 62.0% 61.9% 62.1% 61.6% 62.5% 62.1% 61.8% 61.8% 62.1%

(1) GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. (2) Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are relevant metrics to provide to investors, as they are metrics that management uses to measure the margin and amount available to the Company after network service costs, in essence these are measures of the efficiency of the Company’s network.

Gross and Net Leverage Ratios

Gross leverage ratio is defined as total debt divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted. Net leverage ratio is defined as total net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted. Cogent’s gross leverage ratio and net leverage ratio are shown below.

($ in 000’s) – unaudited As of September 30, 2021 As of December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents & restricted cash $354,955 $328,624 Debt Capital (finance) leases – current portion 16,685 17,048 Capital (finance) leases – long term 222,854 228,822 Senior Secured 2022 Notes – – Senior Secured 2026 Notes 500,000 500,000 Senior Unsecured Euro 2024 Notes 405,637 397,005 Note payable 1,868 791 Total debt 1,147,044 1,143,666 Total net debt 792,089 815,042 Trailing 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted 226,187 227,902 Gross leverage ratio 5.07 5.02 Net leverage ratio 3.50 3.58

Cogent’s SEC filings are available online via the Investor Relations section of www.cogentco.com or on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 319,609 $ 371,301 Restricted cash 9,015 — Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,510 and $1,921, respectively 41,938 44,185 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,015 40,851 Total current assets 409,577 456,337 Property and equipment: Property and equipment 1,619,515 1,515,867 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,161,635) (1,085,532) Total property and equipment, net 457,880 430,335 Right-of-use leased assets 101,687 99,666 Deposits and other assets 15,413 14,139 Total assets $ 984,557 $ 1,000,477 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,923 $ 9,775 Accrued and other current liabilities 39,057 51,029 Current maturities, operating lease liabilities 12,197 11,151 Installment payment agreement, current portion, net of discount of $6 and $136, respectively 785 6,786 Finance lease obligations, current maturities 17,048 15,702 Total current liabilities 81,010 94,443 Senior secured 2022 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $1,052 and including premium of $544 — 444,492 Senior unsecured 2024 Euro notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $2,121 and $2,961,

respectively and net of discount of $772 and $1,142, respectively 394,112 425,160 Senior unsecured 2026 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $1,156 and discount of $1,536 497,308 — Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities 111,794 111,318 Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 228,822 203,438 Other long-term liabilities 44,609 14,792 Total liabilities 1,357,655 1,293,643 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 47,674,189 and 47,214,077 shares issued

and outstanding, respectively 48 47 Additional paid-in capital 547,734 515,867 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,003) (1,306) Accumulated deficit (909,877) (807,774) Total stockholders’ deficit (373,098) (293,166) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 984,557 $ 1,000,477

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020 (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Service revenue $ 147,208 $ 143,901 Operating expenses: Network operations (including $146 and $316 of equity-based compensation expense, respectively), exclusive of amounts shown separately 56,418 54,829 Selling, general, and administrative (including $5,907 and $5,530 of equity-based compensation expense, respectively) 39,433 39,243 Depreciation and amortization 22,567 22,455 Total operating expenses 118,418 116,527 Gains on equipment transactions — 10 Gain on lease termination 7,375 — Operating income 36,165 27,384 Interest expense (19,653) (16,007) Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) on 2024 Euro Notes 8,763 (19,170) Interest income and other (9) 529 Income (loss) before income taxes 25,266 (7,264) Income tax (expense) benefit (6,759) 644 Net income (loss) $ 18,507 $ (6,620) Comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) $ 18,507 $ (6,620) Foreign currency translation adjustment (2,445) 6,192 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 16,062 $ (428) Basic net income (loss) per common share $ 0.40 $ (0.14) Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.39 $ (0.14) Dividends declared per common share $ 0.83 $ 0.73 Weighted-average common shares—basic 46,420,168 45,904,943 Weighted-average common shares—diluted 46,992,639 45,904,943

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR EACH OF THE THREE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) 2021 2020 2019 Service revenue $ 589,797 $ 568,103 $ 546,159 Operating expenses: Network operations (including $2,521, $1,219 and $994 of equity-based compensation expense, respectively),

exclusive of amounts shown separately 226,337 219,157 219,801 Selling, general, and administrative (including $24,301, $22,306 and $17,466 of equity-based

compensation expense, respectively) 162,380 158,476 146,913 Depreciation and amortization 89,240 83,477 80,247 Total operating expenses 477,957 461,110 446,961 Gains on equipment transactions 18 352 1,059 Gains (losses) on lease terminations 7,375 (423) — Operating income 119,233 106,922 100,257 Interest expense (67,074) (62,486) (57,453) Realized foreign exchange gain on 2024 Euro Notes — 2,533 — Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) on 2024 Euro Notes 32,522 (36,997) 2,271 Loss on debt extinguishment and redemption – 2021 Notes — (638) — Loss on debt extinguishment and redemption – 2022 Notes (14,698) — — Interest income and other 1,437 978 7,599 Income before income taxes 71,420 10,312 52,674 Income tax expense (23,235) (4,096) (15,154) Net income $ 48,185 $ 6,216 $ 37,520 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 48,185 $ 6,216 $ 37,520 Foreign currency translation adjustment (9,697) 11,020 (1,398) Comprehensive income $ 38,488 $ 17,236 $ 36,122 Basic net income per common share $ 1.04 $ 0.14 $ 0.82 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.03 $ 0.13 $ 0.81 Dividends declared per common share $ 3.17 $ 2.78 $ 2.44 Weighted-average common shares—basic 46,419,180 45,947,772 45,542,315 Weighted-average common shares—diluted 46,963,920 46,668,198 46,080,395

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020 (IN THOUSANDS) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 18,507 $ (6,620) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,567 22,455 Amortization of debt discount and premium 426 468 Equity-based compensation expense (net of amounts capitalized) 6,053 5,846 Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss on 2024 Euro Notes (8,763) 19,170 Gain – lease termination (7,375) — Gains—equipment transactions and other, net 416 (115) Deferred income taxes 6,237 (1,818) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,544 (1,600) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,751) 482 Deposits and other assets 11 (245) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities (1,888) (452) Net cash provided by operating activities 35,984 37,571 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (15,296) (15,860) Net cash used in investing activities (15,296) (15,860) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (39,552) (34,460) Principal payments of finance lease obligations (6,228) (4,598) Principal payments of installment payment agreement (1,077) (2,692) Purchases of common stock — (4,225) Proceeds from exercises of common stock options 586 207 Net cash used in financing activities (46,271) (45,768) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (748) 2,065 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents & restricted cash (26,331) (21,992) Cash and cash equivalents & restricted cash, beginning of period 354,955 393,293 Cash and cash equivalents & restricted cash, end of period $ 328,624 $ 371,301

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR EACH OF THE THREE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 (IN THOUSANDS) 2021 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 48,185 $ 6,216 $ 37,520 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 89,240 83,477 80,247 Amortization of debt discount and premium 1,759 1,894 1,807 Equity-based compensation expense (net of amounts capitalized) 26,822 23,525 18,460 Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain) on 2024 Euro Notes (32,522) 36,997 (2,271) Realized foreign currency exchange gain on 2024 Euro Notes — (2,533) — Loss on extinguishment & redemption of 2022 notes 14,698 — — Loss on extinguishment & redemption of 2021 notes — 638 — Gain – lease termination (7,375) — — Gains—equipment transactions and other, net 69 (546) (358) Deferred income taxes 18,159 282 12,158 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,385 (2,702) 1,067 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (17) (2,771) (3,730) Deposits and other assets (12) (873) (1,131) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities 9,866 (3,284) 5,040 Net cash provided by operating activities 170,257 140,320 148,809 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (69,916) (55,952) (46,958) Net cash used in investing activities (69,916) (55,952) (46,958) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from issuance of 2026 Notes, net of debt costs of $1,317 496,933 — — Net proceeds from issuance of 2024 Euro Notes, net of debt costs of $2,137 and $1,556, respectively — 240,285 152,134 Redemption and extinguishment of 2022 Notes (459,317) — — Redemption and extinguishment of 2021 Notes — (189,225) — Dividends paid (150,288) (129,412) (112,647) Principal payments of finance lease obligations (23,054) (23,990) (9,097) Principal payments of installment payment agreement (6,922) (10,547) (10,007) Purchases of common stock — (4,495) — Proceeds from exercises of common stock options 1,823 1,382 1,637 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (140,825) (116,002) 22,020 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,193) 3,513 (542) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents & restricted cash (42,677) (28,121) 123,329 Cash and cash equivalents & restricted cash, beginning of year 371,301 399,422 276,093 Cash and cash equivalents & restricted cash, end of year $ 328,624 $ 371,301 $ 399,422

Except for historical information and discussion contained herein, statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “projects” and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Cogent’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related government policies; future economic instability in the global economy or a contraction of the capital markets which could affect spending on Internet services and our ability to engage in financing activities; the impact of changing foreign exchange rates (in particular the Euro to USD and Canadian dollar to USD exchange rates) on the translation of our non-USD denominated revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities; legal and operational difficulties in new markets; the imposition of a requirement that we contribute to the US Universal Service Fund on the basis of our Internet revenue; changes in government policy and/or regulation, including net neutrality rules by the United States Federal Communications Commission and in the area of data protection; cyber-attacks or security breaches of our network; increasing competition leading to lower prices for our services; our ability to attract new customers and to increase and maintain the volume of traffic on our network; the ability to maintain our Internet peering arrangements on favorable terms; our reliance on an equipment vendor, Cisco Systems Inc., and the potential for hardware or software problems associated with such equipment; the dependence of our network on the quality and dependability of third-party fiber providers; our ability to retain certain customers that comprise a significant portion of our revenue base; the management of network failures and/or disruptions; and outcomes in litigation as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021. Cogent undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time.

