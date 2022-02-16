Cognito launches Sydney office, extending its global presence in London, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore and Hong Kong

Australia’s growing financial services & technology sectors prompted Cognito’s latest move

growing financial services & technology sectors prompted Cognito’s latest move Scott Schuberg hired as Managing Director, Australia , to lead local operations

hired as Managing Director, , to lead local operations Provides opportunity for local brands to leverage Cognito’s global reach, while drawing in Cognito’s existing international clients to the Australian market

SYDNEY, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cognito, an international financial services and technology communications agency, has launched its third APAC office, celebrating its 10th year in the region.

The Australian office will be led by Scott Schuberg, Managing Director, Australia, who will report to Darrell Wright, APAC Managing Director.

The decision to expand into Australia was motivated by continued growth in the financial services and technology markets, where Cognito has deep subject matter expertise. Australia’s financial services market is disproportionally large for its population, with $10.8 trillion in domestic investments, including its $3.4 trillion superannuation market. The size of the financial services sector has, in turn, pushed the development of the local fintech and professional services sectors.

Cognito has identified several themes that are providing both opportunities and challenges for Australian firms: ESG policy and practice communications; changing frameworks for financial advice and broking; greater scrutiny of active funds management returns; the digitisation of assets and banking infrastructure; and geopolitical ripples that demand greater Australian GDP diversification.

The Australian operation is as important for Cognito’s existing global relationships as it is for local firms, according to CEO and Founder Tom Coombes, “For Cognito’s clients internationally, this news means that we can provide on-the-ground support in Australia, while importing the strategies and ideas of 100 staff globally to those Australian firms seeking best-of-breed representation.”

Commenting on the evolution within the financial services space, Australia’s Managing Director, Scott Schuberg says, “The greatest challenge local brands have is telling their stories to straight-shooting, no-nonsense Australian media representatives, who demand their readers’ interest are piqued. When overcome, that challenge turns into a huge opportunity, and story-telling is right in Cognito’s wheelhouse.”

About Cognito

Cognito is a fast-growing, international public relations, marketing, and strategic communications agency. Cognito specialises in helping finance, technology and professional services organisations — from large international players to cutting-edge start-ups — grow their businesses and manage their reputations. cognitomedia.com

Contact:

Scott Schuberg

Managing Director Australia, Cognito

scott.schuberg@cognitomedia.com

SOURCE Cognito Media

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

