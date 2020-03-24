Cognizant acquires US-based digital marketing firm

﻿

Cognizant Technology Solutions today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Lev, a privately-held, digital marketing consultancy in the US.

Lev helps businesses simplify and modernise their marketing campaigns using Salesforce Marketing Cloud to provide data-driven insight and personalisation across the customer journey, and ultimately drive revenue.

The acquisition will further expand Cognizant’s Salesforce practice and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions, said a Cognizant press release

Financial details were not disclosed.

Lev founded in 2006 has approximately 200 employees, the release said.