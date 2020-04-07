Coincidence or copy? Urvashi Rautela now copies Kylie Jenner and Camila Coelho on Instagram

Urvashi Rautela has a body to kill for and although she may not be acing the fashion game, we have to give props to the Hate Story 4 actor for trying. Urvashi, whose Instagram bio boasts ‘Youngest Most Beautiful Woman in the Universe| Only Actor to win max no. of beauty titles in entire history ever | MissUniverseI | IITian | Theatre | Athlete |’, is unfortunately generally in the news for all the wrong reasons. Urvashi really takes the saying, ‘Imitation is a form of flattery,’ to a whole new level. From wearing rip-offs of outfits by famous designers to downright plagiarizing entire captions and tweets from other celebrities, Urvashi has done it all, and with such flamboyance that she is always called out for it. Be it by trolls, Twitterati or the ultimate self-appointed watchdog for Indian fashion, Diet Sabya.

Not too long ago Urvashi was called out by the Instagram page for lifting the tweet of New York based author JP Brammer, typos and all. Urvashi tweeted JP’s words as her own as she gave her ‘opinion’ on Oscar-winning movie, Parasite. The tweet read, “One thing I really love about @ParasiteMovie is that rather than depict the fam as scammers pretending to be good at their jobs, they actually do their jobs flawlessly! what they lack isn’t skill, but institutional stamps of approval & the bows and ribbons that rich people love.” And the exact same tweet had obviously been posted previously by JP. In the past, Urvashi has also lifted tweets from India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he wished Shabana Azmi a speedy recovery post her car accident, and another from international supermodel Gigi Hadid, where Gigi was criticizing the media. And Urvashi has been called out each and every time.

Also Read: Diet Sabya asks what Urvashi Rautela and Nykaa Beauty have in common. The answer is plagiarism

However, this ‘Youngest most beautiful woman in the universe’ doesn’t seem to have learned her lesson despite being trolled for never having an original caption or tweet. In a latest faux pas, Urvashi posted a picture of herself in a previously worn outfit, and interestingly enough both her outfit and the caption of her post were (shoddy) imitations.

While Urvashi ripped off her caption from Kylie Jenner’s recent post that read, “Couldn’t really move in this but it was worth it.” And Urvashi wrote the exact same caption, typo and emoji included.

Her styling and strapless black gown with a slit all the way up to her hip by Kosovo based Albina Dyla was just uncomfortably identical to Camila Coelho in Monot, styled by Mimi Cuttrell. Urvashi had worn the outfit to this year’s Filmfare Awards.

This seems too coincidental to not be intentional, what do you think?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter