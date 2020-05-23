Coldest day in a CENTURY Australia’s east coast shivers through the chilliest May day in 98 years

Brisbane has endured its coldest May day in a century with the mercury hitting just 15C at about 1pm on Friday – and the chilly snap is here to stay.

The temperature including wind chill was even colder – dropping to 10C at 3pm, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The cold snap wasn’t just confined to the north as New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia also experiencing an icy weekend courtesy of cold fronts sweeping over the states.

QLD MP Anika Wells took the cold weather with humour saying residents should get out their rarely used winter jackets

Multiple cold fronts are causing a cold snap across large swathes of the country

Snow is seen scattered across a playground at Blackheath Soldiers Memorial Park, NSW this week

Also Western Australia has been hit with a chilly weather after the remnants of a tropical cyclone also formed a cold front over the state.

Australians should be bracing for continuing cold weather as the week progresses and we head into winter with most major cities forecast with maximums of 20 degrees or lower on Sunday.

The cold fronts also mean the wet weather will continue with large swathes of the country forecast to experience overcast conditions and showers.

BoM issued a warning about heavy rain and vigorous winds in NSW earlier this week

Pictured: Snow is seen falling in Yetholme, east of Bathurst on Thursday night

On Saturday in Sydney a severe weather warning was issued as massive waves battered many of the city’s surfing beaches including Bondi.

A layer of cold dry air, rain and thick cloud cover is causing the unseasonal weather.

‘That acts kind of like an evaporative air conditioner,’ meteorologist Lauren Pattie said on Friday.

Ms Pattie also said the cool weather is expected to persist into next week, with frost possible in some areas from Sunday.

Her Bureau colleague, meteorologist Rosa Hoff agreed, saying the cold weather would continue into Sunday.

Brisbane is forecast to drop to just nine degrees overnight, before warming up to a top of 21 by midday.

A person watches the large surf off Ben Buckler Point in Bondi on May 22

The last time Brisbane hit a top of 15 degrees was in 1922 – with other regional centres also breaking decades-long records.

Longreach and Charleville in the state’s mid-west had their lowest May maximum temperatures in 50 years at 14.6 and 13.2 respectively.

Earlier this week in New South Wales an icy blast ripped through the state bringing with it hail, snow and strong winds.

A low pressure system causing the cold snap had brought rainfall totals up to 80mm along the coast before spinning off Sydney on Friday morning.

Sydney on Saturday reached a maximum of 17 degrees but the apparent temperature was lower, factoring wind chill and the overcast conditions.

New South Wales will again need to brace for cold weather on Sunday with a minimum of 12 degrees and a maximum of 20 degrees forecast along with showers.

Meanwhile, Melbourne residents will need to rug up with the city set for a maximum of just 16 degrees on Sunday.

In Western Australia, ex-category one tropical cyclone Mangga brought rain and gusty winds to Cocos Keeling Islands, off WA’s northwest coast, overnight.

The remains of the system are expected to combine with a cold front to the south, creating dangerous weather, with wind gusts up to 100 km/h possible for nearly the whole of the west coast.

And Canberra will see the mercury plunge to an overnight temperature of 4 degrees on Sunday and then rising to just 14 degrees during the day.

The cold weather had also caused the Bureau of Meteorology to issue warning to graziers to keep an eye on their flocks with frosts expected in some areas.

Pictured: Snow falls in the Blue Mountains on Thursday night

BoM said other regional areas in QLD also experienced record low temperatures on Friday