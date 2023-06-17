COLECO Unveils Revival Series: Mini Arcade Machines that Bring Back the Nostalgia of the 80s

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — COLECO, a pioneer in the gaming industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Revival Series: Mini Arcade Machines. With an illustrious history of introducing iconic gaming experiences, COLECO is once again revolutionizing the gaming landscape by bringing back the beloved classics that defined a generation.

COLECO first made waves in 1981 when it released a line of mini arcade machines that forever changed the way people enjoyed arcade games. Titles like Pac-Man, Frogger, and Donkey Kong captivated the masses, allowing them to experience the thrill of the arcade from the comfort of their homes.

Responding to the passionate requests of its devout fan base, COLECO is excited to present the Revival Series. These stand-alone mini arcade machines are set to capture the hearts of gamers once again, offering a one-game-per-machine experience, a unique feature that sets them apart from competitors. With limited runs of each game, ranging from 2,500 to 5,000 units, the Revival Series promises an exclusive and collectible gaming experience of unparalleled quality.

The Coleco Revival Mini Arcade machines retain the classic shape and heavy-duty plastic shell construction that fans remember from the 80s. However, inside these retro exteriors lies updated technology that brings a modern twist to the arcade gaming experience. The Revival machines feature a full-color LCD display, a powerful new gaming chip set, revamped joystick and accurate action buttons, and the option for AA battery operation or charging via a charger port. The highly-detailed, colorful art wraps add a touch of nostalgia, ensuring that Retro is done right.

The Revival Series launches with three captivating titles: Frenzy, Berzerk, and TopRacer. Stern’s Berzerk, a fan favorite released in 1980, immerses players in a thrilling multi-directional shooter arcade game. Navigate through a series of top-down, maze-like rooms filled with armed robots. The Berzerk Mini Arcade machine, housed in a red cabinet adorned with iconic Berzerk artwork, is a true tribute to the original.

Frenzy, the 1982 sequel to Berzerk, takes players on an equally exhilarating adventure. Encased in a blue cabinet displaying Berzerk artwork, the Frenzy Mini Arcade machine continues the legacy, delivering intense gameplay and non-stop action. Finally, TopRacer, the classic racing game originally released in 1993, makes a triumphant return. Featuring a soundtrack by the renowned Barry Leitch, the TopRacer Mini Arcade machine comes equipped with a steering wheel for an authentic racing experience. Take on the challenge of becoming the fastest driver on 64 racing tracks across 16 countries, selecting from a range of impressive cars.

“It was exciting watching long-time Coleco fans feel like kids again with the release of the Coleco Evolved mini arcades featuring titles Rainbow Brite and Robotech.” said Tina Cassano, Product Developer at COLECO. “With a few tweaks and some new titles, we are thrilled to resurrect the same nostalgia again with the Coleco Revival series.”

The COLECO Revival Series: Mini Arcade Machines are set to ignite the passion for retro gaming once again. Immerse yourself in the nostalgia and excitement of these timeless classics, and let COLECO transport you back to a golden age of gaming.

For more information, please visit the kickstarter page

Coleco Revival: Berzerk, Frenzy, & TopRacer Mini Arcades by Coleco — Kickstarter

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coleco-unveils-revival-series-mini-arcade-machines-that-bring-back-the-nostalgia-of-the-80s-301853661.html

SOURCE Coleco

