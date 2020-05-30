Jimmys Post

Coleen Rooney gives a peek of her stomach while shopping

Coleen Rooney gives a peek of her stomach while shopping

Coleen Rooney gives a peek of her stomach in pretty white crop top with denim shorts as she stocks up on essentials at Tesco

By Ciara Farmer For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

She has been in lockdown with her beloved family. 

Yet Coleen Rooney took a break from the confines of quarantine to head out and stock up on the essentials at Tesco in Wilmslow on Saturday. 

The WAG, 34, looked sensational in her summery ensemble complete with a white broderie anglaise top with low-slung denim shorts. 

Off she goes: Coleen Rooney took a break from the confines of quarantine to head out and stock up on the essentials at Tesco in Wilmslow on Saturday

Coleen was once again showcasing her sartorial prowess as she donned the pretty white top which perfectly showcased her sun-kissed complexion. 

The WAG, her husband Wayne and their four sons Kai, 10, Klay, 6, Kit, 4, and Cass, 2, are spending lockdown in a £5million house, while work has recently restarted on their nearby Cheshire mansion.

Her outing comes following an update in the war of words between Coleen and Rebekah Vardy, as it was reported earlier this month that a summit to heal their rift has reached a deadlock.

The pair held a video meeting earlier this month in a last-ditch attempt to avoid a very public and expensive court hearing.

Stylish: The WAG, 34, looked sensational in her summery ensemble complete with a white broderie anglaise top with low-slung denim shorts

Stylish: The WAG, 34, looked sensational in her summery ensemble complete with a white broderie anglaise top with low-slung denim shorts

But it’s now been revealed the pair failed to reach a resolution, meaning their dispute could go to the High Court.

A source has said: ‘The girls are still no further forward, so it’s now going to have to be heard in court.

‘It’s a shame it has come to this but there is no other way. Coleen has plenty of evidence and she isn’t frightened to show it.’

Strutting her stuff: Coleen was once again showcasing her sartorial prowess as she donned the pretty white top which perfectly showcased her sun-kissed complexion

Strutting her stuff: Coleen was once again showcasing her sartorial prowess as she donned the pretty white top which perfectly showcased her sun-kissed complexion

Holed up: Coleen, Wayne and their four sons Kai, 10, Klay, 6, Kit, 4, and Cass, 2, are spending lockdown in a £5 million house

Holed up: Coleen, Wayne and their four sons Kai, 10, Klay, 6, Kit, 4, and Cass, 2, are spending lockdown in a £5 million house

MailOnline contacted Rebekah and Coleen’s representative for comment at the time.

The women held an online Alternative Dispute Resolution mediation meeting earlier this month alongside their lawyers after it was claimed Becky, wife of Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy, threatened to sue Coleen for libel.

Coleen whose husband Wayne is player-coach at Derby County, is thought to be countersuing for breach of privacy.

Shocker: Her outing comes following an update in the war of words between Coleen and Rebekah Vardy (pictured in February), as it was reported earlier this month that a summit to heal their rift has reached a deadlock

Shocker: Her outing comes following an update in the war of words between Coleen and Rebekah Vardy (pictured in February), as it was reported earlier this month that a summit to heal their rift has reached a deadlock

Source link

admin

Related News

Single mum Phoebe Burgess shares a sweet moment with her son Billie – after divorce from Sam Burgess

Single mum Phoebe Burgess shares a sweet moment with her son Billie – after divorce from Sam Burgess

‘The only one who gives me flowers’: Single mum Phoebe Burgess shares a sweet moment with her son Billie – after divorce from Sam Burgess

Ben Fordham says he didn’t want  to take over Alan Jones’ 2GB breakfast show

Ben Fordham says he didn’t want  to take over Alan Jones’ 2GB breakfast show

Ben Fordham is set to take over Alan Jones’ coveted role as host of 2GB’s breakfast show on Monday.  However the radio personality revealed on

Deborra-lee Furness on being pegged as ‘Mrs Hugh Jackman’

Deborra-lee Furness on being pegged as ‘Mrs Hugh Jackman’

‘I just want to be seen for who I am’: A candid Deborra-lee Furness admits it’s ‘annoying’ being pegged as ‘Mrs Hugh Jackman’ – despite

Katy Perry speaks candidly about losing her grandmother soon after announcing her pregnancy

Katy Perry speaks candidly about losing her grandmother soon after announcing her pregnancy

‘I locked myself in the car and cried several times’: Katy Perry candidly discusses losing her grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson shortly after announcing her pregnancy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *