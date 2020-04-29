Coles CEO Steven Cain concedes it could take months for cleaning products to return to shelves

Coles has conceded it could take months for cleaning products and disinfectant wipes to return to its shelves.

The supermarket giant yesterday lifted the one-packet limit on toilet paper, following weeks of panic buying in March that saw fights break out in the aisles.

While retail activity returned to normal in April, Coles chief executive Steven Cain has conceded disinfectant cleaning products, including wipes, were likely to remain in short supply for a while.

‘A few weeks or months until we’re fully restored,’ he told reporters on Wednesday.

Coles has conceded it could take months for cleaning products and disinfectant wipes to return to its shelves. Pictured is a Coles check-out worker cleaning the register at Collingwood in Melbourne on April 2, 2020

While retail activity returned to normal in April, Coles chief executive Steven Cain has conceded disinfectant cleaning products, including wipes, were likely to remain in short supply for a while

‘Last month, you couldn’t get hold of a bottle of sanitiser for love nor money but that’s now generally available.

How COVID-19 panic buying helped Coles Supermarkets: up 13.8 per cent to $8.23billion Liquorland: up 6.1 per cent to $740million Coles Express: up 5 per cent to $256 TOTAL: $9.226billion: up 12.9 per cent in the 12 weeks to March 29, 2020 when compared with the same period in early 2019

‘There’s been an extraordinary response from the supply base but it will take some time to just to work through the system.’

Consumers are also clamouring for fresh produce as they are forced to stay home.

New Australian Bureau of Statistics inflation data for the March quarter showed fruit and vegetable prices surged by six per cent – almost triple the overall 2.2 per cent consumer price index.

Coles also expected demand to remain strong for vegetables and cake mix as Australians working from home and in lockdown did more cooking and baking.

April sales have returned to normal, following a record spike in March from panic buying, as coronavirus travel restrictions sparked the panic buying of toilet paper, pasta and rice.

‘Sales at supermarkets in April returned to pre-COVID levels as customers working and staying at home did more home cooking, baking from scratch, inspired by MasterChef,’ he said.

‘Restrictions on purchases are gradually being lifted as demand eases and supply improves including this week the now-iconic toilet roll.’

Demand was also expected to remain strong for vegetables as Australians working from home and in lockdown opted for healthier options. Coles is expecting its consumer to cook more MasterChef-style dishes at home. Pictured is contestant Khanh Ong

Coles yesterday lifted its one-pack limit on toilet paper and paper towels, but two-item limits per customer remain on pasta, eggs, tinned tomatoes and frozen vegetables.

Mr Cain said shoppers were buying less wine at more than $20 a bottle and opting for more bulk purchases of alcohol.

‘We are very conscious that value will be high on the agenda,’ Mr Cain said.

Its grocery sales soared 13.8 per cent between January 6 and March 29, when compared with the same period in 2019, as coronavirus case numbers peaked.

Mr Cain said shoppers were buying less wine at more than $20 a bottle and opting for more bulk purchases of alcohol. ‘We are very conscious that value will be high on the agenda,’ Mr Cain said

Coles sales in its supermarkets alone added up to $8.23billion during the third quarter – more than the combined takings from its grocery, liquor and Express service station outlets during the same period last year.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 6,744 New South Wales: 3,016 Victoria: 1,354 Queensland: 1,034 Western Australia: 550 South Australia: 438 Tasmania: 218 Australian Capital Territory: 106 Northern Territory: 28 TOTAL CASES: 6,744 RECOVERED: 5,624 DEAD: 89

Mr Cain said the quarterly surge was the highest its history as panic buying from late February resulted in ‘extraordinary’ March sales.

‘Trading was strong pre-COVID-19,’ he said.

‘Panic buying then resulted in an extraordinary March sales spike leading to the highest quarterly sales growth in Coles history.’

Alcohol was also in demand, with Liquorland sales climbing by 6.1 per cent to $740million, with bottle shops allowed to continue operating during the government-mandated coronavirus shutdowns of non-essential businesses from March 24.

Coles Express, which also sells Shell-branded petrol, saw a five per cent increase in sales to $256million.

The third quarter sales of Coles’s supermarket, liquor and service station businesses climbed by 12.9 per cent to $9.226billion, up from $8.173billion in early 2019.

Australian Bureau of Statistics figures released last week showed a record 8.2 per cent spike in retail sales during March.

It was the highest monthly increase in records going back to 1982 and surpassed the 8.1 per cent surge of June 2000, the month before the 10 per cent Goods and Services Tax came into effect.