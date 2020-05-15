Coles launches huge Big Pack Value sale on groceries – but you’ll have to be quick

Coles has launched a sale on bulk grocery items so those cooking at home during lockdowns can stock up.

Many items have been marked down at savings of up to 38 per cent in the supermarkets yearly ‘Big Value Pack’ sale.

With more Australians spending more time in the house many have turned to cooking as a source of entertainment and the store has stepped in to help make sure pantry supplies don’t run low.

More than 30 bulk value items are available in stores across the country but only until stocks run out, with the supermarket encouraging people to shop early.

See below for a list of the items included in the sale.

Many items have been marked down at savings of up to 38 per cent in the supermarkets yearly ‘Big Value Pack’ sale

A pack of 40 L’OR Espresso Capsules Ristretto coffee pods for $18, a saving of 25% compared to the full price of $6 for a pack of 10 capsules

The ‘Big Pack Value’ sale includes a number of key dinner recipe staples such as 3kg of Barilla Penne pasta for $9 – a saving of 38% compared to the full price of $2.40 for 500g.

One kilogram of Sun Harvest jalapenos for those after some spice is on sale for $5, while 4.2kg of Rodolfi tomato pasta is available for just $8.

For customers searching for something to do with the flour they bought during March and April, Coles has 600 Dollar Sweets patty pans for $12.

Those who want a shortcut to sweetness can buy a 2.3kg bucket of Green’s Chocolate cake mix for just $12.

For Australians working away from the office, Coles has 300 Dilmah Premium Tea Bags for $10 and a pack of 40 L’OR Espresso Capsules Ristretto coffee pods for $18, a saving of 25% compared to the full price of $6 for a pack of 10 capsules.

A 2.5kg bag of Market Lane red lentils or pearled barley for $8 each and a one kilogram of Sun Harvest jalapenos is $5

Customers looking for a cosy meal on the couch will find a 6 pack of Ottogi Jin Ramen Mild cup noodles for $6, Hart & Soul Chicken & Corn Pouch Soup available in a 1kg pouch for $7, .

Those looking to cook from scratch find a 2.5kg bag of Market Lane red lentils or pearled barley for $8 each.

‘We recognise that the COVID-19 situation means value is top of mind for many of our customers. Offering pantry staples, condiments and sweet treats in bulk is one way that we can help customers save on their weekly shop,’ Coles Group CEO Steven Cain said.

Coles has 300 Dilmah Premium Tea Bags for $10 and a 2.3kg bucket of Green’s Chocolate cake mix for just $12