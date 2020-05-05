Colin Farrell Jogs Shirtless In LA, Staying In Shape Despite Production On ‘The Batman’ Coming To A Halt

Gotham can wait until COVID-19 is entirely under control, but that doesn’t mean Colin Farrell is putting his fitness routine on ice.

Traditionally, The Penguin has been one of the Caped Crusader’s more rotund rogues, so it will be interesting to see Colin Farrell’s take on the classic DC character when The Batman resumes filming. Colin went for a jog through the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday (May 4) and the 43-year-old actor looked great while exercising. Though he went shirtless on this run, he made sure to wear his protective face mask along with his Adidas track pants and headband. It was an excellent example of how to stay fit – while staying safe and respectful of others – during this time of “social distancing.”

Will a more buff version of Oswald Cobblept (the Penguin’s real name) take on Robert Pattinson’s Batman in The Batman? Or is Colin doing all this cardio to help him with the weight of his character’s costume? Though the Phone Booth actor was reportedly seen packing on some pounds at the start of the year, per Distractify, actor Rob McClure let the cat (penguin?) out of the bag about how Colin’s role will be heavy on the makeup and prosthetics.

“They’ve done an amazing job, though,” Rob McClure said on Stars in the House, a streamed series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, per Comic Book Resources. McClure had to undergo a fitting for prosthetics in order to play Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway. “When I went into a place to get the process you just saw, I walked in and they were like, ‘Oh, hang on, we just have to clear off this table.’ And they were building the Penguin prosthetics for Colin Farrell in the new Batman movie, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m in the right place.’”

Rob didn’t share what Colin’s pieces involved, be it an expanded gut or flippers. Dany DeVito, who famously brought The Penguin to life in 1992’s Batman Returns, wore a nose-lip-and-brow prosthetic to fully capture the character’s avian features.

The look of the character was seemingly still up in the air (which is funny, since penguins can’t fly) at the start of 2020. “I’m still in the process of talking to Matt Reeves, who’s the director, who wrote the script, and wrote a really beautiful, dark, moving script, really gorgeous,” Colin said when talking about the project on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January. “It’s all very hush-hush, but it’s a really beautiful script that he wrote, and he has a real love for it, Matt. So, we’re still in the process of finishing designing the aesthetic of the character.”