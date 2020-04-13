Colin Hanks Wears Face Mask & Construction Gloves While Out in L.A.

Colin Hanks is staying safe while out in public.

The 42-year-old actor stepped out in a face mask and construction gloves while stepping out on Sunday afternoon (April 12) in Los Angeles.

Colin stopped by San-Sui Japanese Country Cuisine real quick to pick up Easter dinner for his family before heading back home.

Colin has been taking extra safety precautions while stepping out, especially since his dad Tom Hanks and stepmom Rita Wilson battled the virus.

If you missed it, Colin is showing fans how to make their own masks at home!