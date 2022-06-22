Collaborating to green government operations across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ – The Government of Canada is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, including in its government operations.

Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, announced Buyers for Climate Action, a new collaborative initiative aimed at achieving common environmental goals through the advancement of green procurement practices.

Through Buyers for Climate Action, the Government of Canada, the governments of British Columbia and Québec and the cities of Vancouver, Toronto and Montréal will work together to share green procurement information, lessons learned and leverage existing national and international networks to adopt best practices.

Together, with more than $45 billion in purchasing requirements every year, Buyers for Climate Action participants represent a significant part of Canada’s market share in key procurement categories, such as low-carbon construction materials, zero emission vehicles and low carbon fuel.

Collaborating across jurisdictions in the development and application of green procurement practices supports Canada’s transition to a green economy and sends a strong signal to the market of an increased demand for low-carbon and climate-resilient goods and services and clean technologies.

“Public sector procurement represents a significant part of Canada’s Gross Domestic Product. By leveraging their purchase power, jurisdictions can aid the transition to a net-zero, circular economy through green procurement. The Government of Canada and Buyers for Climate Action partners are showing leadership in greening government operations across the country and transitioning to a greener climate-resilient economy.”

– The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

The Government of Canada and provincial and municipal members of Buyers for Climate Action are increasing the efficacy of green procurement

The Greening Government Strategy supports the Government of Canada's commitment for net-zero emissions by 2050 and the transition to green procurement and the adoption of clean technologies and green products

commitment for net-zero emissions by 2050 and the transition to green procurement and the adoption of clean technologies and green products The Government of Canada’s Policy on Green Procurement requires that the procurement of goods and services actively promotes environmental stewardship

