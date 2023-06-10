Collaboration & Resilience Key to Business Success in Adversity – ‘Deremi Atanda – TechEconomy







‘Deremi Atanda, the Managing Director of Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), an indigenous financial technology firm in Nigeria and a subsidiary of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited (SHL), has emphasised the importance of fostering a collaborative culture as the key to business success.

‘Deremi made this call while representing John Obaro, the Group Managing Director, SHL, as the Keynote Speaker at the 6th Lagos Business School (LBS) MBA Entrepreneurship Expo and Contest held recently.

The event celebrates and rewards innovative business ideas and it featured five exceptional MBA students from different LBS programmes.

During his presentation titled “Shaping the Future of Business”, ‘Deremi encouraged entrepreneurs to break barriers and embrace change so as to play their part in shaping business for the future.

He added: “Business owners and managers are to pay attention to customers’ changing needs, technological advancements, deliberate value creation, and the influx of a new generation of workers, as these are critical levers that will shape businesses in the future”.

Identifying the hurdles that dot the Nigerian business landscape, he shone a spotlight on the boundless prospects for growth and triumph that the country holds, thereby urging entrepreneurs to embrace resilience, adaptability, and innovation as indispensable traits in the face of adversity.

“Engaging in business endeavours within Nigeria may initially appear daunting; however, it simultaneously unveils substantial avenues for growth and prosperity.

“Nigeria, being a country with emerging potential for business expansion, holds a promising future. As ambitious young professionals, you possess the extraordinary capacity to influence and shape the ever-evolving landscape of the business world,” ‘Deremi remarked.

Using the impressive trajectory of Remita, he described the company’s successful emergence despite the difficulties posed by the adversities against the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

The TSA has since been recognised as one of the finest governmental choices in the past decade.

“In the midst of turbulent times, the profound understanding of our core values acts as a guiding compass that propels us forward in any crisis. By effectively communicating with experienced professionals and fostering a culture of collaboration, we strengthen our path to success,” ‘Deremi stated.

Deremi Atanda ‘s leadership and innovative thinking have propelled Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL) to the forefront of Nigeria’s fintech revolution.

Remita is an electronic payment solution that empowers individuals and businesses in Africa.

Since its establishment in 2005, Remita has garnered acclaim both domestically and internationally, including accolades such as Best Lending Support Service Provider and Best Corporate Payments Platform from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2022, among others.







