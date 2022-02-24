Collect consumer data with a SurveyRock subscription on sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: As of Feb. 20, a lifetime subscription to SurveyRock’s Premium Plan is just $49.99. It’s valued at $1,800, so that’s savings of 97%.

Like everything else in this day and age, successful businesses run on data. The more you understand the desires (and turn-offs) of your targeted consumers, the more likely you are to be able to deliver products, services, and experiences they enjoy.

Surveys are a cost-efficient and instant way to acquire and analyze data regarding your targeted consumers. And a lifetime subscription to SurveyRock happens to be on sale for just $49.99 for a limited time.

SurveyRock lets you create custom or pre-defined surveys and questionnaires in order to collect more data about your customers. If you already know what you want to ask, just start adding questions. If you’re not sure where to start, you can select a template from ones like employee feedback, customer satisfaction, post-event, customer profile, customer service satisfaction, etc. and tweak it to your needs. You can select from many different question types, too, like multiple choice, rating scale, matrix, or comment box.

Extra features like randomizing answers, embedding videos, and advanced logic can help you get more sophisticated and accurate results. For example, if a respondent chooses A on question one, you can send them to question two, but if they choose B, you can skip them to the end.

Once you’ve created the survey, SurveyRock lets you distribute it with a unique web link to email, social media, instant messaging, etc. You can even use the link to display the survey on your website. As soon as people start filling it out, you’ll get instant results. So, you can start analyzing consumer data right away, looking for trends, and uncovering ways to improve your business.

A lifetime subscription to SurveyRock Premium Plan is valued at $1,800, but you can sign up for only $49.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.