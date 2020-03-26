Colleges Get Billions in Coronavirus Relief, but Say Deal Falls Short of Needs

WASHINGTON — The $2 trillion stimulus package barreling toward passage by the Senate on Wednesday will send about $14 billion to colleges and universities that are hemorrhaging money as they close their campuses and try to stay afloat with distance learning.

But higher education leaders say that is far short of what they need in the face of an education crisis that is greater than any they have faced in a generation.

The deal — likely to pass the Senate Wednesday night and the House on Thursday — would create a $30.75 billion education stabilization fund, 46 percent of which would go to higher education. That is a fraction of the $50 billion that higher education leaders said they needed.

Of that $30.75 billion, around $13 billion would go to primary and secondary schools, which had requested at least $75 billion to help keep their systems intact with more than 55 million children out of school. Governors would receive about 10 percent of the fund, or about $3 billion, to put toward emergency education costs.