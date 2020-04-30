Colonel Tom Moore revealed he appeared on Blankety Blank aged 63

Colonel Tom Moore’s incredible National Health Service fundraising attempt isn’t his first brush with fame, as it’s revealed he previously appeared on Blankety Blank.

An unearthed clip shows Colonel Tom aged 63 charm the audience as he chats to the late Terry Wogan, while appearing on the game show in 1983.

Fans of Tom, who celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday, lauded the veteran after the short clip was shown on BBC Breakfast.

Surprise! Colonel Tom Moore’s incredible National Health Service fundraising attempt isn’t his first brush with fame, as it’s revealed he previously appeared on Blankety Blank

The former Captain’s witty demeanour was evident as he made the host and audience laugh while telling them he was from a ‘good place’ called Tipps End.

He also revealed his ‘girls’ – daughters Hannah and Lucy – aged 14 and 16 would be watching from home.

Tom walked away from the show with its infamous chequebook and pen, after appearing on a Christmas special version of the programme.

Amazing: An unearthed clip shows Colonel Tom aged 63 charm the audience as he chats to the late Terry Wogan (pictured), while appearing on the game show in 1983

After taking home the bogey prize, Terry joked: ‘You’ll be able to show it to your grandchildren for many-a-year!’

Tom, who has wowed the nation with his £30million fundraising effort, was reunited with the chequebook during an appearance on the morning TV show.

Also appearing was actress and singer Ruth Madoc wishing him a happy birthday via video message, as she revealed she was the celebrity guest on the show that day.

What a legend! Fans of Tom, who celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday, lauded the veteran after the short clip was shown on BBC Breakfast

She said: ‘We met on Blankety Blank many years go. Well, haven’t you done well. It’s wonderful what you’ve done. Many congratulations to you on your 100th birthday!

‘No wonder you saved the notepad and pen from it because it was very special.’

Fans were bowled over after seeing the clip and took to Twitter to hail Tom a ‘legend’, with one writing: ‘Just read he was on Blankety black in 1983, what a legend!’

Reaction: Fans were bowled over after seeing the clip and took to Twitter to hail Tom a ‘legend’, with one writing: ‘Just read he was on Blankety black in 1983, what a legend!’

Happy Birthday! Colonel Tom, who has raised £30m for the NHS, celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday

While another added: ‘A very happy #100thbirthday to the incredible @captaintommoore, who appeared on the 1983 Christmas edition of Blankety Blank!

‘What an absolute legend & gentleman. Have an incredible day from all at #FOB towers x.’

One person, who appeared to be the researcher behind the find, said: ‘While looking into @captaintommoore’s amazing 100 years we found this BRILLIANT appearance on #blanketyblank on #ChristmasDay in 1983!’

Another said: ‘The fact that #CaptainTom still has his Blankety Blank chequebook (minus the pen) has made my day!’

While a different user added: ‘As if we didn’t love Colonel Tom Moore enough already it now turns out he was on Blankety Blank back in the day!’

Blankety Blank: While a different user added: ‘As if we didn’t love Colonel Tom Moore enough already it now turns out he was on Blankety Blank back in the day!’